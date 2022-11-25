BBL 2022-23 | Martin Guptill joins Melbourne Renegades after being released from New Zealand central contract

After being released from the central contract for New Zealand, Martin Guptill has signed with Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming BBL season. Guptill joins Renegades as the replacement player for Liam Livingstone and will join for the last 10 games of the season starting from December 28.

Martin Guptill recently followed his New Zealand teammate Trent Boult’s footsteps pulling out from the national contract. The opener has been signed by Melbourne Renegades as the replacement player for Liam Livingstone for the upcoming season after the England all-rounder withdrew due to an increased international workload. Just like Boult, Guptill has opted not to take the central contract to play in various franchise leagues.

Guptill will play the last 10 games of the season while Andre Russell will play the first four matches as Livingstone’s direct replacement. The right-handed batter shared his excitement over playing in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades.

"I'm excited to be joining the Renegades and am looking forward to being part of the Big Bash this season," Guptill stated in an official statement.

"This is a new challenge for me, and it will be nice to call Melbourne home for the summer. I'll be trying to make as many runs as I can to help drive the Renegades back up the ladder and push for team success,”

"I've crossed paths with a few of the guys over the years on the international circuit and know this will be a great team environment to be part of.”

Guptill was left out from the playing XI by New Zealand in the World Cup and also the T20I series against India. BBL will provide an opportunity for him to earn back his place in the squad with a decent performance.