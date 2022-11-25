Getting back in the first team as safely as possible is first priority, states Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer has stated that getting back in the first team for the country as safe as possible is at his topmost priority. Archer further added that he would take his first few months after return very serious as if it goes right, the pacer can play injury free for three to four years.

England had been missing their ace pacer Jofra Archer for a long time and they will be waiting for the pacer to return to the national side and deliver. Archer has been away from international cricket since March last year and suffered a stress fracture in his back. The pacer had also sustained an elbow injury in December 2021 and his struggle with being fit has been immense.

However, Archer returned to the action after staying away for a long time as he bowled nine overs on Wednesday and was unbeaten on 39 runs after the first day for England Lions in a tour match. Reflecting on his return, Archer revealed that getting back into the Test team is at his top priority.

“Obviously to get back to the first team is my number one priority but also getting back there as safely as possible,” Archer told reporters, quoted by Indian Express.

“I’d rather take these last few months very seriously, more serious than probably all of the rehab because once this phase goes right then it can set me up for the next three to four years injury-free.”

Archer is not a part of the squad that will tour Pakistan for a three-match series next week. However, he will be looking forward to returning to the national side for a crucial series. Also, the pacer will feature for Mumbai Indians’ Cape Town franchise in the SA20 to be played in January. Archer revealed that he is aiming to return to Test cricket with next year’s Ashes series.

“I’m more than prepared to do some extra bowling and stuff in and around some other cricket, just to put my name in the hat (for that series),” he explained.