More Options

NZ vs IND | Twitter advocates for Shubman Gill in place of ‘inconsistent’ KL Rahul following former’s audacious upper-cut for six

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Shubman Gill brought out a clean upper-cut against Matt Henry.

(Getty)

NZ vs IND | Twitter advocates for Shubman Gill in place of ‘inconsistent’ KL Rahul following former’s audacious upper-cut for six

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:13 AM

In a country where cricketers is worshiped by everyone, it is no surprise that player comparisons come into the mix when one does relatively well than the other. When Shubman Gill brought out a clean upper-cut against Matt Henry, fans, out of nowhere, compared him with widely criticized KL Rahul.

Despite losing the toss in the ODI series opener at Eden Park, India got off to a steady start, scoring 33 in nine overs without losing any wickets. Till this point, Shubman Gill and stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan batted without taking any risk, batting on 12 off 21 balls and 20 off 33 respectively.

In the 10th over, Gill finally broke the shackles against Matt Henry. The latter’s third ball was short, and Gill, after anticipating that, arched back and played a textbook upper-cut to loft it over first sleep. The ball was perfectly timed by the Indian opener, and as a result, it went all the way for half a dozen runs.

After watching him play the upper-cut with such audacity, Twitterati were in all praise for Gill, who recently came into India’s T20 mix earlier in the tour, although his debut is still due. Keeping this fact in mind, fans came out with their opinion to give Gill a long-run in the shortest format immediately in place of KL Rahul, who is not enjoying his best of forms in recent times, especially at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

Sweet to watch that!

Gill era

So much better

Deliverying his way

Skilled openers

Only for records

Any day better

Promising player

Correct cricketer

Congrats

  

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down