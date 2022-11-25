NZ vs IND | Twitter advocates for Shubman Gill in place of ‘inconsistent’ KL Rahul following former’s audacious upper-cut for six

Today at 8:13 AM
In a country where cricketers is worshiped by everyone, it is no surprise that player comparisons come into the mix when one does relatively well than the other. When Shubman Gill brought out a clean upper-cut against Matt Henry, fans, out of nowhere, compared him with widely criticized KL Rahul.
Despite losing the toss in the ODI series opener at Eden Park, India got off to a steady start, scoring 33 in nine overs without losing any wickets. Till this point, Shubman Gill and stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan batted without taking any risk, batting on 12 off 21 balls and 20 off 33 respectively.
In the 10th over, Gill finally broke the shackles against Matt Henry. The latter’s third ball was short, and Gill, after anticipating that, arched back and played a textbook upper-cut to loft it over first sleep. The ball was perfectly timed by the Indian opener, and as a result, it went all the way for half a dozen runs.
After watching him play the upper-cut with such audacity, Twitterati were in all praise for Gill, who recently came into India’s T20 mix earlier in the tour, although his debut is still due. Keeping this fact in mind, fans came out with their opinion to give Gill a long-run in the shortest format immediately in place of KL Rahul, who is not enjoying his best of forms in recent times, especially at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.
Sweet to watch that!
now that's what we call 'casual elegance' 😏— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 25, 2022
Watch Shubman Gill in action in the 1st #NZvIND ODI, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Prime Video: https://t.co/3btfvTeRUG#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/HZbgALnXMx
Gill era
We are living in the Shubman Gill era!#ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/zISbLDyXHi— 🐦 (@CricVinith) November 25, 2022
So much better
Shubman Gill is so much better than overhyped douchebag Kannadiga KL Rahul— Deltaco (@Deltaco36316641) November 25, 2022
Deliverying his way
Recently @ShubmanGill told that he will rotate strike and score boundaries #NZvINDonPrime #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND— Pradeep Gudipati 🇮🇳 (@Pradeepcric91) November 25, 2022
Skilled openers
when we have skilled openers like #ShikharDhawan and #ShubmanGill why do the selectors keep going back to the inconsistent #KLRahul who scores mostly against weaker teams and blinks losing his stumps against good bowling attacks 🤔 #INDvsNZ #NZvIND— Shiva (@shivabelieves) November 25, 2022
Only for records
Shubman gill— AbJ (@abhays9) November 25, 2022
Agla
KL Rahul
Hai
Playing only for records
#INDvNZ
Any day better
Shubman Gill any day better than KL and Rohit!— 🐦 (@CricVinith) November 25, 2022
Promising player
#INDvsNZ @ShubmanGill is really an impressive & promising player in any format! @BCCI should consider #Gill in their long term plan. He seems to have a little resemblance of young #dada #Saurav when he wears helmet in the middle. Not sure only my eyes sense this or others also?— MP 🇮🇳 (@kmpdiwa) November 25, 2022
Correct cricketer
Shubman Gill staying inside the NS end crease for both pacers n spinners— KnightLord (@EternalBlizard_) November 25, 2022
I have chosen the correct cricketer 👍
Congrats
Congrats these partnership aainst newzland— KATHIR (@kathir_Hr) November 25, 2022
Both of achieve tons in a this tour 🔥
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.