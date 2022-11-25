More Options

NZ vs IND | Twitter criticizes Tom Latham's wicketkeeping skills after his mistimed jump gives Shreyas Iyer lifeline

Tom Latham unnecessarily tried to grab a catch with one hand against India.

NZ vs IND | Twitter criticizes Tom Latham's wicketkeeping skills after his mistimed jump gives Shreyas Iyer lifeline

In the modern era of cricket where fitness and athleticism are highly prioritized, players receive heavy criticism whenever they make silly mistakes on the field. When Tom Latham unnecessarily tried to grab a catch with one hand, he ended up spilling it helping Shreyas Iyer receive a reprieve.

Coming at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer had an uncomfortable start against New Zealand on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland where conditions suit fast bowlers a lot. The 27-year-old could only muster 11 off his first 20 balls, and India, largely due to his slow start, reached 144/2 after 30 overs despite having a 124-run opening-wicket stand between Shikhar Dhawan (72 off 77 balls) and Shubman Gill (50 off 65 balls).

Keeping Shreyas’ poor records against scorching pace in mind, Kane Williamson continued with Adam Milne from one end to keep the batsman on the back foot. The Kiwi skipper’s move would have perfectly worked, only had Tom Latham managed to take a comparatively each catch with his big gloves.

In the 31st over, Milne expectedly bowled a shortish delivery to Shreyas, which was pitched outside off stump. The Indian batter went for a ramp shot over Latham but failed to get any elevation. The ball came off his bat’s bottom end and was supposed to be a comfortable grab for Latham. However, the Kiwi keeper misjudged while it was coming to him, jumping a little early and going for one hand to take it, resulting in him embarrassingly spilling it. The Twitterati were quick to react to the incident and started criticizing Latham’s skillset behind the stumps.

