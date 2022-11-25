NZ vs IND | Twitter criticizes Tom Latham’s wicketkeeping skills after his mistimed jump gives Shreyas Iyer lifeline

In the 31st over, Milne expectedly bowled a shortish delivery to Shreyas, which was pitched outside off stump. The Indian batter went for a ramp shot over Latham but failed to get any elevation. The ball came off his bat’s bottom end and was supposed to be a comfortable grab for Latham. However, the Kiwi keeper misjudged while it was coming to him, jumping a little early and going for one hand to take it, resulting in him embarrassingly spilling it. The Twitterati were quick to react to the incident and started criticizing Latham’s skillset behind the stumps.