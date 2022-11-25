More Options

NZ vs IND | Twitter lauds Tom Latham and Kane Williamson for guiding New Zealand to 7-wicket win over India

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Williamson and Latham added 221 runs for the fourth wicket against India.

(Getty)

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:03 PM

Tom Latham’s stupendous 104-ball 145, ably supported by Kane Williamson’s 98-ball 94, helped New Zealand register a commanding seven-wicket victory against India on Friday in the first ODI of the three-match series. Riding on their unbeaten 221-run stand, New Zealand chased down 307 in 47.1 overs. 

India endured a humiliating seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland to go 1-0 down in the three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue failed to defend a challenging total of 307, courtesy of a magnificent 221-run fourth-wicket partnership between Tom Latham and Kane Williamson.

Coming to chase a stiff target, New Zealand were reduced to 88/3 after 19.5 overs, with debutant Umran Malik (2/66) and Shardul Thakur doing the damage for India. Williamson and Latham took charge from there on before eventually taking their side past the finishing line with 17 balls to spare. In the process, the Kiwis completed their second successful 300+ chase in ODIs against India.

Earlier in the innings, Shreyas Iyer (80 off 76 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (72 off 77 balls) starred with the bat for India's 306/7 after Williamson asked them to bat. Shubman Gill chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 50 off 65 balls while Washington Sundar's breezy 16-ball 37 not out helped them go past 300. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee did the most damage, taking three wickets apiece.

What is this!

Poor Cricket

Highest score

Lovely partnership

Stop experimenting

What a record!

Not this than what?

Don't know this!

Grooming needed

What to score then!

