NZ vs IND | Twitter lauds Tom Latham and Kane Williamson for guiding New Zealand to 7-wicket win over India

Earlier in the innings, Shreyas Iyer (80 off 76 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (72 off 77 balls) starred with the bat for India's 306/7 after Williamson asked them to bat. Shubman Gill chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 50 off 65 balls while Washington Sundar's breezy 16-ball 37 not out helped them go past 300. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee did the most damage, taking three wickets apiece.