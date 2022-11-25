NZ vs IND | Twitter lauds Tom Latham and Kane Williamson for guiding New Zealand to 7-wicket win over India

Today at 3:03 PM
Tom Latham’s stupendous 104-ball 145, ably supported by Kane Williamson’s 98-ball 94, helped New Zealand register a commanding seven-wicket victory against India on Friday in the first ODI of the three-match series. Riding on their unbeaten 221-run stand, New Zealand chased down 307 in 47.1 overs.
Coming to chase a stiff target, New Zealand were reduced to 88/3 after 19.5 overs, with debutant Umran Malik (2/66) and Shardul Thakur doing the damage for India. Williamson and Latham took charge from there on before eventually taking their side past the finishing line with 17 balls to spare. In the process, the Kiwis completed their second successful 300+ chase in ODIs against India.
Earlier in the innings, Shreyas Iyer (80 off 76 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (72 off 77 balls) starred with the bat for India's 306/7 after Williamson asked them to bat. Shubman Gill chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 50 off 65 balls while Washington Sundar's breezy 16-ball 37 not out helped them go past 300. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee did the most damage, taking three wickets apiece.
What is this!
Can't we defend 300+ score as well? #INDvsNZ— Rabi Agrawal (@RabiAgrawal) November 25, 2022
Poor Cricket
We still can't beat NZ in NZ in ODIs and ICC events #INDvsNZ— LastOver BeforeDrinks (@LastoverB) November 25, 2022
Highest score
Tom Latham registers the highest individual score by a New Zealand player against India in ODIs.#IndVsNz— Cricket Capital (@CricketCapital7) November 25, 2022
Lovely partnership
Such a lovely partnership from Kane Mama and Tom Latham to guide New Zealand to victory!!🔥— Arijit Kundu (@_arijitkundu_) November 25, 2022
One of the best sides in the 50-over format at the current time.#INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND #KaneWilliamson #TomLatham
Stop experimenting
Can we stop this Chahal experiment . It's absolutely impossible for him to take wickets against set batsman. He is completely predictable and not a threat anymore. #INDvsNZ— Lokesh Chauhan (@locx) November 25, 2022
What a record!
IND against NZ in last 5 ODIs- L, L, L, L, L— Pushp (@cricorcese) November 25, 2022
Too many Ls there 🥱🥱🥴#INDvsNZ #NZvIND #Cricket
Not this than what?
300 is not a winning total anymore in ODIs. #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND— Ayush Gupta (@Ayush24x7) November 25, 2022
Don't know this!
Is our bowling weak or agressive captaincy missing? 🤔🧐🙊#INDvsNZ #TomLatham@imVkohli— Agnostic Sapien (@agnostic_sapien) November 25, 2022
Grooming needed
The NZ made a mockery of the Indian bowling in ODI format!— 👑 B🇮🇳 🏐 𓃵 (@bhushanshende) November 25, 2022
Once again it’s proved that how poor is our grooming with respect to bowling!#INDvsNZ
What to score then!
Such short boundaries..have wondered how 400 isn't being scored here in the ODIs so far. #indvsNz #NzvInd #indvNz #NzvsInd— movieman (@movieman777) November 25, 2022
