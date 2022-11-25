NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts after Glenn Phillips continues to keep John Cena’s entrance music in the limelight with flamboyant catch

Today at 10:52 AM
John Cena has a habit of posting random pictures on Instagram, and he attracted a lot of cricket fans’ attention on October 17 by posting Glenn Phillips’ photo celebrating a victory. Since then, whenever Phillips makes an impact on the field, Cena’s entrance music starts playing from the background.
Glenn Phillips is easily one of the finest fielders in world cricket, and his athleticism and fitness, as well as his eagerness on the field while grabbing stunning catches and chasing the balls ahead of the boundary line help him receive a lot of praise. But more interestingly, ever since John Cena posted the Kiwi’s photo on Instagram last month, the WWE superstar’s entrance music starts playing across every stadium whenever Phillips pulls out something phenomenal on the field.
There was no exception on Friday during India’s first ODI against New Zealand, taking place at Eden Park in Auckland. During the 46th over, bowled by Adam Milne, Sanju Samson went to loft a pitched-off delivery over mid-wicket, only to find his bat’s toe-end. The ball went high above the sky as it could, but Phillips, placed at deep mid-wicket, kept his eyes on it and covered a lot of ground before falling to his full stretch to grab that. Unsurprisingly, a moments after Phillips’ brilliance, Cena’s music began to entertain the crowds.
That's tremendous!
November 25, 2022
Great example!
Glenn Phillips has been so consistent with his fielding at the international level and today’s catch is just an example to show how good he’s been! Wow! #NZvIND #GlennPhillips @BLACKCAPS— Charan (@itzzMEcharan) November 25, 2022
John cena vibe!
And the DJ immediately goes John Cena after Glenn Phillips catch. Why can't we get such DJs here? #NZvIND— Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) November 25, 2022
Best fielder
Glenn Phillips might be the best fielder in the world. Man is incredible. The ground he covers is next level #NZvIND— Alex Chapman (@AlexChapmanNZ) November 25, 2022
Fastest one
Glenn PHILLIPS is the FASTEST cricketer ever to play this game!! #INDvNZ— AK (@rwamit) November 25, 2022
Stunning catch
Stunning catch #GlennPhillips 👌 #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ— Jaan 💙♥️💙 (@MD_AhmedJeelani) November 25, 2022
Superhuman
Glenn Phillips is a superhuman— Aadi Shah (@AadiSpeaks) November 25, 2022
Knew that already
As soon as i saw Glenn Phillips charging in i knew he is out😣 #Samson— Gurpreet (@FastBowlingLove) November 25, 2022
God Glenn
had to watch the replay twice to get that catch oh my god glenn phillips— Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) November 25, 2022
Outstanding catch!
what an outstanding catch from #glennphillips . He was superb on the field. #INDvNZ #NZvIND— saisreekar (@nyalkalkars27) November 25, 2022
