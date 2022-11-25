NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts after Glenn Phillips continues to keep John Cena’s entrance music in the limelight with flamboyant catch

There was no exception on Friday during India’s first ODI against New Zealand, taking place at Eden Park in Auckland. During the 46th over, bowled by Adam Milne, Sanju Samson went to loft a pitched-off delivery over mid-wicket, only to find his bat’s toe-end. The ball went high above the sky as it could, but Phillips, placed at deep mid-wicket, kept his eyes on it and covered a lot of ground before falling to his full stretch to grab that. Unsurprisingly, a moments after Phillips’ brilliance, Cena’s music began to entertain the crowds.