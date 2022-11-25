More Options

NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts after Glenn Phillips continues to keep John Cena’s entrance music in the limelight with flamboyant catch

Glenn Phillips continues to keep John Cena’s entrance music in the limelight with flamboyant catch.

(Getty)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 10:52 AM

John Cena has a habit of posting random pictures on Instagram, and he attracted a lot of cricket fans’ attention on October 17 by posting Glenn Phillips’ photo celebrating a victory. Since then, whenever Phillips makes an impact on the field, Cena’s entrance music starts playing from the background.

Glenn Phillips is easily one of the finest fielders in world cricket, and his athleticism and fitness, as well as his eagerness on the field while grabbing stunning catches and chasing the balls ahead of the boundary line help him receive a lot of praise. But more interestingly, ever since John Cena posted the Kiwi’s photo on Instagram last month, the WWE superstar’s entrance music starts playing across every stadium whenever Phillips pulls out something phenomenal on the field.

There was no exception on Friday during India’s first ODI against New Zealand, taking place at Eden Park in Auckland. During the 46th over, bowled by Adam Milne, Sanju Samson went to loft a pitched-off delivery over mid-wicket, only to find his bat’s toe-end. The ball went high above the sky as it could, but Phillips, placed at deep mid-wicket, kept his eyes on it and covered a lot of ground before falling to his full stretch to grab that. Unsurprisingly, a moments after Phillips’ brilliance, Cena’s music began to entertain the crowds.

