NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik enacts Shikhar Dhawan's 'Le Panga' celebration on ODI debut

However, Conway was not the only one who became Umran’s victim in the latter’s memorable outing. Two overs later, during the 20th over of New Zealand’s innings, he got rid of Daryl Mitchell with a scorching delivery that was pitched outside the off stump. The Kiwi batter tried to slash it hard, only to find a thick outside edge before the ball went to substitute fielder Deepak Hooda’s hands at deep backward point.