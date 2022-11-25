More Options

NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik enacts Shikhar Dhawan's 'Le Panga' celebration on ODI debut

Umran Malik enacts Shikhar Dhawan's 'Le Panga' celebration on ODI debut.

(Getty)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:07 PM

Ardent Indian fans enjoy Shikhar Dhawan’s trademark ‘Le Panga’ celebration whenever his side achieves success in domestic or international cricket. On his ODI debut against New Zealand, Umran Malik hogged the limelight by replicating the veteran’s signature swag after dismissing Daryl Mitchell.

Umran Malik made headlines on Friday after making his 50-over debut in the international circuit in India’s first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. The 23-year-old, fondly called the Jammu Express, made an impact immediately, nicking a well-set Devon Conway behind Rishabh Pant in his third over to pick up his maiden wicket in the format.

However, Conway was not the only one who became Umran’s victim in the latter’s memorable outing. Two overs later, during the 20th over of New Zealand’s innings, he got rid of Daryl Mitchell with a scorching delivery that was pitched outside the off stump. The Kiwi batter tried to slash it hard, only to find a thick outside edge before the ball went to substitute fielder Deepak Hooda’s hands at deep backward point.

Umran was delighted after his second ODI wicket, and to express it even more, he did Shikhar Dhawan’s trademark ‘Thigh Five’ celebration, which in Kabaddi, is famously known as the ‘Le Panga’ gesture. Twitterati took note of the incident and went on praising India’s fastest bowler till date.

