Teams want to copy England after their success in ODI and T20 World Cups, remarks Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has revealed that the template followed by England in white-ball has become a benchmark after the team’s success in ICC events recently and other teams are trying to copy it. He also added that England is now a more flexible team and can adjust to different playing conditions.

With their recent win in the T20 World Cup 2022, England stamped their authority in white-ball cricket. The team has been praised for their attacking template in the limited overs in recent times which played a key role in their success. After a disappointing 2015 ODI World Cup campaign, England brought a transformation that helped them become the first ever team to hold the T20 and ODI World Cup in the same cycle.

Reflecting on the playing style adopted by England, Moeen Ali opined that the other teams are trying to copy the template considering England’s recent success in ICC events.

"Whenever a team is winning, for example Australia. They used to win all the trophies. Everyone wanted to copy them. Now England have won 50 over and T20 world titles and teams want to copy us,” Moeen told PTI on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10 League.

"Now we can adapt to different conditions, different teams, use different bowlers in the death and there is flexibility in the batting order. This team is going to get even better.”

England had played India and South Africa at home earlier this year but had lost the fixtures. They suffered a 2-1 series defeat against both teams in the T20I series and they also lost the ODIs against India. Remembering the series defeats, Moeen revealed that it was a wake up call for the team.

"We played South Africa and India in the summer. They beat us because they were playing the same brand of cricket we were playing. So we knew we had to get better and it is a good template to follow. I won't be surprised if other teams follow that template," he explained.

England will now tour Pakistan for a three-match Test series starting from December 1 and they would be looking to start their red-ball campaign after the World Cup with a win.