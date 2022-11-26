Have a pretty good relationship with Justin Langer, reveals Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has revealed that he enjoys a good relationship with Justin Langer amidst reports of a rift between the latter and the members of the Australian team. Starc further added that the issue will not distract them and they will not lose their focus ahead of the upcoming series.

Australian cricket has been a hot topic of discussion recently with the reports of differences between the former head coach Justin Langer and the team members. In a podcast, Langer had recently revealed that some anonymous ‘cowards’ in the dressing room had been leaking inside information to the media. He stepped down from the role this year after leading the the team to triumphs in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes during his stint.

Speaking about the issue, Mitchell Starc revealed that he shares a good relationship with the former head coach .

"I have a pretty good relationship with Langer. We exchanged text messages post the (T20) World Cup. I'm pretty comfortable with my relationship with JL,” Starc told reporters, quoted by Cricbuzz.

"Was mentioned that there could be some noise around it obviously being in the west and with JL having a commentary spot. We're comfortable...spend a lot of time together as a three format group. It's all preparation for this Test match. Not too much is going to distract us. I'm sure we'll see (Langer) at the ground and throughout the summer."

Mitchell Starc has scalped 287 Test wickets so far in his international career and wiould be in pursuit of his 300th wicket in red-ball cricket against the West Indies next week. The pacer will be looking forward to take advantage of the home conditions and achieving the feat. Also, Australia will be playing their first Test since July this year and would like to register a victory in the game.

However, the pacer hasn’t played down the chances of West Indies and stated that Australia are not taking any teams lightly.

"Definitely not taking any teams lightly. We know what the West Indies can serve up at their best. It's a good chance to kick-start our summer of Test cricket and hopefully some exciting cricket will be played,” he concluded.