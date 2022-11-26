Reports of spat between me and Pat Cummins are complete rubbish, reveals Justin Langer

Today at 2:29 PM
Justin Langer has denied all claims of disputes between him and Pat Cummins, labelling them as rubbish while stating that both parties enjoy a cordial relationship. Langer further added that he enjoyed his stint as head coach of the Australian team and still keeps in touch with most players.
Ever since Justin Langer stepped down from the post of head coach of the Australian team, he has been at the centre stage of controversies. In one of his talks on a cricket podcast, Langer had revealed that 'cowards' in the dressing room leaked stuff to the media for their own agenda, albeit he did not take any names. The remarks led to various rumours that his words were directed towards Pat Cummins.
However, the former Australia head coach has cleared the air around the situation saying that there is no war between the two and he enjoys a cordial relationship with Pat Cummins.
"I spoke to Patty (Cummins) on Monday, we had a long talk about how the team was going, how he’s going, how his family’s going. And some of this rubbish is complete and utter rubbish," he further added. So any thought there’s war between Patty and I could not be further from the truth,” Langer said in an interview with the Seven Network.
Langer managed some impressive feats during his tenure with the Australian team. The team won the T20 World Cup under his tutelage as well as the Ashes 4-1. Reflecting on his stint, Langer revealed that he keeps in touch with the Australia team to this day.
"I loved my four years of coaching Australia, it was brilliant. I’ve been in touch with these guys ever since I stopped being in the team and I can’t wait for the test match to start next week, and the reason I can’t wait is I haven’t seen them,” he revealed.
Langer will be part of Seven Network’s commentary team during Australia’s home summer, with his newest role in cricket set to start with Australia's Test series against the West Indies.
