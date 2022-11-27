NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI | Who said what ft, Shubhman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan

When the overs were getting reduced, it got quite irritating to be constantly going in and out of the field, unsure how many overs would we get to play. It made our planning difficult. Having rooftops in cricket stadiums is one decision that has to be taken by the boards. As a player and as fans, it's very irritating to go in and out, and having so many games getting affected by rain. I don't know how I can make a difference or take a stand for it, it's a big decision. Playing indoors would be a bit difficult, but having closed roofs would be good.

Shubhman Gill