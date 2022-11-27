There is something regal about Shubhman Gill, reckons Ravi Shastri

Today at 6:39 PM
Ravi Shastri has praised Shubhman Gill for his performances in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand saying it is always a great sight to watch him play. Shastri further added that Gill will stay in the national side for a long time with the kind of work ethics he has and a good training.
India are trailing in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand by 1-0 but Shubhman Gill has been the talk of the town with his consistent performances. The right-handed batter played a knock of 50 runs in the first game while he was playing on unbeaten 45 runs in the second ODI before rain played spoilsport. Sharing his views on the exploits by Gill so far in the series, former India coach Ravi Shastri has praised him saying there is something regal about him.
"It is great to watch him play. There is something regal about him. He is a quality player and he's going to be around for a long time (decade's time)," Shastri said on Prime Video, the official broadcaster of the series.
"He has good work ethics, he trains hard, he's hungry and he loves this game. He will continue to play because his grooming is good, he is always grounded."
Ever since making his ODI debut in 2019, Gill has been impressive in the 50-over format. He has managed to score 674 runs at an average of 61.27 while also scoring 579 runs from 11 Tests. In the second ODI, Gill scored unbeaten 45 runs laced with four boundaries and a six. Reflecting on his performance, Shastri stated that the batter played with good control and good footwork.
“Talking about Gill's performance on Sunday, Shastri said, His emphasis today was in the timing of the ball. Sometimes when you are out of your depth, you want to get on with it by trying to hit the ball hard. He was in good control with good footwork,” he remarked.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.