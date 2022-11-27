There is something regal about Shubhman Gill, reckons Ravi Shastri

India are trailing in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand by 1-0 but Shubhman Gill has been the talk of the town with his consistent performances. The right-handed batter played a knock of 50 runs in the first game while he was playing on unbeaten 45 runs in the second ODI before rain played spoilsport. Sharing his views on the exploits by Gill so far in the series, former India coach Ravi Shastri has praised him saying there is something regal about him.