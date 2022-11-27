UAE to host Afghanistan for three-match T20I series once each year in a fresh five-year deal

According to a recent development, UAE will host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series once in each of the next five years. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have signed an agreement thus stating that Afghanistan will host their home games in UAE as a result.

With the tense political situation in Afghanistan, international sides have been reluctant to travel to the country in the past. The Taliban takeover in August 2021 made the situation worse as several Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) members fled the country in the aftermath. To tackle the situation, ACB arranged UAE residency visas for several players.

Now, a new agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has culminated in a positive development for Afghanistan cricket. According to the deal, UAE will host Afghanistan’s home games for the next five years. Also, the two countries will play a three-match T20I series for the next five years.

As per the ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP), Afghanistan will host Australia, Pakistan, West Indies and Zimbabwe across different formats. The matches will be spread across venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

ECB secretary Mubashir Usmani stated that the board wants to grant a new home to Afghanistan to host their cricket.

"Both parties, the Emirates Cricket Board and the Afghanistan Cricket Board enjoy long and cordial relations and we are happy to support the ACB in ensuring that they have a home for their cricket,” Usmani stated.

"We are also thankful to the Afghanistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play a series of T20I matches against UAE Team each year. This will provide our UAE team with invaluable exposure and help in their development."