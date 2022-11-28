Afghanistan secure automatic qualification to 2023 ODI World Cup following second ODI washout versus Sri Lanka

With the top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning an automatic spot in next year's 50-over World Cup in India, Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan are sitting safely in seventh place on the current standings chart. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the standings with only 67 points to their name. The Dasun Shanaka-led side have only got four matches remaining in the current cycle to try and sneak into the top eight amongst the 13 teams.