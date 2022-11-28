Afghanistan secure automatic qualification to 2023 ODI World Cup following second ODI washout versus Sri Lanka

Today at 12:21 PM
Afghanistan have confirmed their place in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, to be played in India, after their second ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday was abandoned due to rain. Both teams shared five points each, which took Afghanistan’s World Cup Super League tally to 115 points in the current cycle.
With the top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning an automatic spot in next year's 50-over World Cup in India, Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan are sitting safely in seventh place on the current standings chart. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the standings with only 67 points to their name. The Dasun Shanaka-led side have only got four matches remaining in the current cycle to try and sneak into the top eight amongst the 13 teams.
To keep themselves in the hunt, Sri Lanka will be keen to pick up a valuable 10 points and level the three-match series by defeating Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday. Afghanistan, having secured a 60-run win in the first ODI, have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead.
With 13 wins in 20 matches, India currently hold the top spot in the current World Cup Super League cycle, with 134 points. They are followed by England (125 points), New Zealand (125 points), Australia (120 points), and Bangladesh (120 points). Meanwhile, Pakistan are joint third along with Australia and Bangladesh, with 120 points from 18 matches.
Safe to say, Sri Lanka’s hopes of qualifying automatically at the 2023 ODI World Cup are hanging by a thread following the washout. In 20 matches so far in the cycle, they have only managed to win six games and endured 12 defeats.
