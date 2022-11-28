AUS vs WI | People can make their names on this tour, Jason Holder provides inspiration ahead of first Test

Jason Holder has offered words of advice and inspiration for West Indies ahead of their first Test Down Under in over seven years, stating the series offers a chance for players to build a reputation. He went on to commend Alzarri Joseph before cautioning pacers to not get carried away in Perth.

West Indies are all set to embark upon their first Test series in Australia since 2015/16, with Jason Holder being one of only two Caribbean players still surviving from the tour seven years ago. The former skipper has been an integral part of a West Indies team undergoing rejuvenation in the longest format of the game, recently defeating England 1-0 in a three-match Test series alongside comprehensive thrashings of Bangladesh on multiple occasions. However, the side encounters its sternest Test in a long time, having not won a series against Australia since 1992/93. The other player from the previous tour is Kemar Roach, who was also part of the 2009 campaign where he broke on the international stage with seven wickets.

"If you look at the nucleus of the Test side, I think we've been together for the last five, six years," Holder said. "It's a tour where people can make their names. Kemar Roach... has gone on to be one of our leading bowlers. We've been through a lot as a side and it's not going to be an easy tour," Holder remarked ahead of the first Test in Perth beginning Wednesday.

The pitch in Perth is known for its extra bounce, as was most recently evident in the World T20. Even though the Windies have a capable bowling attack to take advantage of such conditions, Holder has urged them to exercise patience.

"People get carried away seeing carry and bounce, but you still have got to find a really good length suitable for the wicket. Understanding when to attack, when to defend, and just understanding the context of scenarios and the phase of the game. I think the most important thing for our bowlers is to make sure the Australian batters work really hard for their runs. We've just got to assess the conditions early and make the necessary adjustments," the veteran advised his teammates.

Key to the Caribbeans' chances will be Alzarri Joseph and his rapid pace. The right-arm quick is one of the fastest bowlers the country had produced in recent decades, with the Antiguan consistently bowling over 145 clicks an hour and establishing himself as the spearhead of the West Indian attack.

"He's got pace and he's very aggressive. A guy who will be an enforcer. I was actually quite shocked that he's 26... we celebrated his birthday on tour recently. It's amazing the time that has flown, so good to see him fit and healthy. He's obviously developed a lot as he was very introverted and didn't say much in the dressing room. He's a lot more comfortable around his peers, he's one of the more seasoned campaigners when it comes to all-format cricket," Holder said of Joseph.