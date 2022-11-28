19 weeks straight in India can be chalenging, Cam Green has to take decision, remarks David Warner over potential burnout

David Warner has offered advice to Cameron Green with regard to the hectic cricketing year that awaits the Australian cricketer, stating he might have to reconsider his participation in the IPL. Warner went on to cite Glenn Maxwell and his own example for the past before offering support to Green.

Cameron Green is all set to be on the cricketing field for an extended period of time in the upcoming months, having gained a reputation as a key all-format player for the Kangaroos. Following five Tests in a series against the West Indies and South Africa respectively at home, Australia will travel to India early next year for the Border Gavaskar Trophy featuring four Test matches which will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The encounters will soon be followed by the Indian Premier League and with the World Cup also scheduled in the country for later in the year, the likes of Green and David Warner are slated to spend most of their time in 2023 in India itself.

"From an experience point of view, it's great. From a playing point of view, he's got four Test matches and a few one-dayers after it," Warner told reporters in Perth as reported by cricket.com.au.

"Nineteen weeks straight in India, being your first trip as well can be quite challenging from the heat perspective, the playing, the recovery. I’ve been through it, I've done the Test series and the IPL straight before (in 2017). It is tough," he added.

Green is also expected to play in the Ashes next summer, thus adding another five Tests to his schedule.

"Then on the back of that, you've got five Test matches in England. Then I think you've got 20 days off before you go to (South) Africa and then go to a World Cup. Glenn Maxwell did it a couple of years ago, played the whole year, and then was cooked come the season," Warner remarked.

Of late, it has become increasingly acceptable for international players to take a rest from the tour for over a year and it remains to be seen whether Green will tread the same path in 2023.

"From a youngster's point of view it's totally up to him, it's his decision he has to make. For the longevity of him and his career, it's a big call for him as a youngster. Whatever decision he goes with we'll respect it as players. But ultimately it's down to him and CA, I don't know what those conversations are," Warner concluded on the matter.