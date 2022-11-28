PAK vs ENG | Ben Stokes donates entire match fees from Tests to Pakistan flood appeal

England are all set to tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, with the first of three Tests scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi on December 1. While the hype around the enticing encounter increases with both sides deep in preparation, visiting skipper Ben Stokes has made headlines by revealing that he would be taking no part of the match fee earned throughout the series home. Instead, the all-rounder would be channelling all those funds to the Pakistan flood appeal in order to help the subcontinental nation rehabilitate from the devastating floods earlier in the year.