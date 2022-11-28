PAK vs ENG | Ben Stokes donates entire match fees from Tests to Pakistan flood appeal

Today at 7:09 PM
Ben Stokes has announced he would be donating his entire match fee earnings in the three Tests against Pakistan towards helping the host country recover from the recent devastating floods. The England skipper mentioned the role cricket has played for him and a desire to return the favour.
England are all set to tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, with the first of three Tests scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi on December 1. While the hype around the enticing encounter increases with both sides deep in preparation, visiting skipper Ben Stokes has made headlines by revealing that he would be taking no part of the match fee earned throughout the series home. Instead, the all-rounder would be channelling all those funds to the Pakistan flood appeal in order to help the subcontinental nation rehabilitate from the devastating floods earlier in the year.
"It is great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this historic series. To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility among the playing and support group and to be here is special. The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had a significant impact on the country and the people," Stokes tweeted on Monday.
Pakistan were victims of heavy rains in the summer and had to declare an emergency due to the floods that led to the death of nearly 2,000 people. The country has since received help from some of the world's biggest companies, coalitions, and organizations, as well as several countries and individuals while Pakistan aims to rebuild life in the region.
"The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal. Hopefully this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding," Stokes added.
The England skipper also shared a link to donate on his Twitter, thus urging people to join him in his efforts.
I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.