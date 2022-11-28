PAK vs ENG | Pakistan tour is real opportunity for ‘confident’ Rehan Ahmed, believes Brendon McCullum

The three-match Test series between Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Ben Stokes’ England will begin on December 1 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the series, Rehan Ahmed, England’s 18-year-old bowling all-rounder made headlines after earning his maiden call-up for the national squad. Riding on his excellent contributions to Leicestershire, for whom he picked up nine wickets and scored 195 runs in three First-Class matches, Rehan made the cut for the tour and is on his way to becoming England's youngest Test player of all time.