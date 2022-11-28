PAK vs ENG | Unfortunately, Mark Wood is not going to play the first Test versus Pakistan, confirms Brendon McCullum

Today at 6:00 PM
Brendon McCullum has confirmed that Mark Wood will miss the opening Test against Pakistan due to a hip injury that he sustained at the recent T20 World Cup. The English paceman, who missed the semi-final and final of the tournament, was rested from last week's training camp in Abu Dhabi.
Mark Wood was hoping to be fit to feature in England’s three-match series opener against Pakistan, beginning in Rawalpindi on Thursday. However, England’s head coach Brendon McCullum on Monday confirmed that Wood will not be involved due to an existing hip injury.
"Mark's not going to make the first Test squad unfortunately because of his injury," McCullum said in the press conference ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi, as quoted by Sky Sports. "We expect him to be ready for the second Test and otherwise we've got a full squad to pick from."
Wood sustained the injury during England's recently-concluded successful T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, forcing him to miss the semi-final against India and the final against Pakistan. As mentioned by McCullum, the 32-year-old has been rehabilitating well and will likely be available for the final two Tests, to be played in Multan and Karachi.
In Wood's absence, England are likely to field James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Jamie Overton to form the pace attack. Meanwhile, England will also miss the services of Stuart Broad, who has made himself unavailable for selection after recently becoming a father.
Notably, this will be England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.