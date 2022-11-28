Prithvi Shaw can be very aggressive and successful captain for India, feels Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has backed Prithvi Shaw as India’s future captain, reckoning that the latter’s aggressive batting approach will make an impact on his decision-making to become a successful leader. Alongside Shaw, Gambhir has also touted Hardik Pandya as the frontrunner to replace Rohit Sharma.

Prithvi Shaw might not be in the mix of things in India’s current squads across any format, but he has been touted as one of India’s brightest leaders for the future by none other than Gautam Gambhir. Although Shaw struggled to find a place even in India’s second-string squad since their tour of Sri Lanka last year in July, the former Indian opener believes he is the man who can bring aggression on the field while making decisions as captain.

“I know a lot of people talk about his (Prithvi Shaw) off-field activities, but that is what the job of the coach and the selectors are. The selectors' job isn't just to pick the 15, but also to get people to walk the right path,” Gambhir said at an event organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (F ICCI) in New Delhi on Sunday, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Prithvi Shaw is one I feel can be a very aggressive captain, a very successful captain because you see that aggression in the way a person plays the sport."

Shaw was reported to have failed a yo-yo test in March this year. Having made his Test debut in 2018, he led India to the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand the same year, but has since managed to play just four more Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I.

Further, Gambhir gave his vote to Hardik Pandya as Rohit Sharma’s successor for India’s captaincy role. However, at the same time, Gambhir mentioned that it will be ‘unfortunate’ for Rohit if Hardik takes charge soon, considering the fact that the current Indian all-format skipper will be judged by his performance at only one ICC event.

"Hardik Pandya obviously is in line. But that's going to be unfortunate for Rohit because I think judging his captaincy in only one ICC event is not the right way to probably judge him," Gambhir added.