Twitter reacts to Ruturaj Gaikwad becoming first batsman to hit seven sixes in over enroute to blockbuster double century

Today at 1:18 PM
There are few moments in cricket where one can feel history being scripted as an all-time great performance threatens to overshadow all the legends of days gone by. Ruturaj Gaikwad's double century featured the most sixes in a List A innings by a player, including a record seven in one over itself.
Maharashtra's Vijay Hazare semi-final clash against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad was set up to be an enticing contest and the first innings delivered to no ends, featuring one of the best-ever performances in the competition as well as List-A cricket history. The side from western India registered a mammoth score of 330/5 in their allotted 50 overs, of which 220 runs came off the bat of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad himself, taking just 159 balls. Gaikwad carried the bat through the innings and in the process broke a plethora of records, including a unique first in the 49th over.
Gaikwad was up against left-arm spinner Shiva Singh in the 49th over and well-set on 165, decided to burst open the floodgates in the penultimate over. He took advantage of a fullish delivery to brute one ball over the bowler's head and towards long on for a maximum. However, this was just the beginning. A similar ball on the second instance produced the same result, as did the next two deliveries. All of a sudden, Gaikwad had the chance to reach his double century by becoming the 11th batsman in cricket history to hit six sixes in an over in a professional game but destiny had even better plans for the emerging youngster.
Singh overstepped his mark on the fifth ball of the over, even as the ball sailed beyond the ropes. On the free-hit, Gaikwad's heave over long on fetched him his maiden double century in List-A cricket. Shiva did not seem to learn his lesson, as another straight ball in the slot was bamboozled towards cow-corner to make him the first bowler to be hit for seven consecutive sixes in an over, a record that seems to be safe for quite a long time to come. Eventually, the 49th over fetched 43 runs for Maharashtra -- just two less than what the eight previous overs of Shiva Singh had earned the side.
Gaikwad ended with 16 sixes in the innings, narrowly surpassing N Jagadeesan's recently set record for the most by a batsman in an innings of List A cricket. The knock would serve as a firm reminder to the selectors of the 25-year-old's abilities as he continues to enthrall in the domestic tournament while the Indian ODI side takes on the Kiwis in New Zealand.
Didn't see that coming!
November 28, 2022
Looked effortless
Unreal such effortless hitting.— Aman Gupta (@imamangupta07) November 28, 2022
Future superstar without any doubt.#RuturajGaikwad 💛💛💛💛
Broke records
Ruturaj Gaikwad breaking records!!— Krishna Dhebar (@KrishnaDhebar) November 28, 2022
7 sixes in an over!6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣
💥💥💥💥 Unrealistic!@Ruutu1331 #RuturajGaikwad #chennaisuperkings #cricket #icc #VijayHazareTrophy2022 #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VGRJtUGKWR
Unreal hitting
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashed 7 sixes in the 49th over, unreal hitting 🥵🥵#RuturajGaikwad #VijayHazareTrophy2022 pic.twitter.com/abGAXUSX5F— Gourav 🔥 (@thelostlegend07) November 28, 2022
Never expected that
7 sixes in an over (with a no ball) #RuturajGaikwad— Akhil Gupta 🏏 (@Guptastats92) November 28, 2022
Brilliant double ton
Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history as he hits 7 sixes in an over, taking 43 runs from it and over bowled by Shiva Singh and also scoring a brilliant double 💯. 👏👏🫡🫡. #Cricket #crickettwitter #RuturajGaikwad #VijayHazareTrophy— The Third Man Cricket Show (@ThirdCricket) November 28, 2022
Csk blood
Unreal hitting from @Ruutu1331 🥵🔥🔥..— Hitesh (@Hitesh_38) November 28, 2022
CSK blood 👌💛.#RuturajGaikwad#VijayHazareTrophy2022 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/TEmbpjCRbN
Historic
#RuturajGaikwad— Hardik dhandhania (@Hardikdhandhan3) November 28, 2022
Historic moment 7 sixes in an over by Indian batsman!!!!
Magnificent
He is incredible, double century for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Whata magnificent inning he's playing, seven consecutive sixes 🙌🏽💛 OUTSTANDING RUTU🚀— 233 Giridhar sai (@sai_233) November 28, 2022
Take a bow to this champ player✨ @Ruutu1331 #VijayHazareTrophy2022 | #RuturajGaikwad
Skipper leading
What an incredible innings by Ruturaj Gaikwad vs UP in Vijay Hazare trophy.. effortless six hitting..calm and composed innings of not out 220.. Maharashtra Captain leading from the front..— sonia dabir (@dabirsoniya) November 28, 2022
