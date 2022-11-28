Twitter reacts to Ruturaj Gaikwad becoming first batsman to hit seven sixes in over enroute to blockbuster double century

Singh overstepped his mark on the fifth ball of the over, even as the ball sailed beyond the ropes. On the free-hit, Gaikwad's heave over long on fetched him his maiden double century in List-A cricket. Shiva did not seem to learn his lesson, as another straight ball in the slot was bamboozled towards cow-corner to make him the first bowler to be hit for seven consecutive sixes in an over, a record that seems to be safe for quite a long time to come. Eventually, the 49th over fetched 43 runs for Maharashtra -- just two less than what the eight previous overs of Shiva Singh had earned the side.