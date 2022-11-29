AUS vs WI | No major surprises in Australia’s playing XI for first Test, confirms Pat Cummins

Along with David Warner, Usman Khawaja, who has already aggregated 888 runs for the calendar year, will continue to open the innings. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, Australia’s two most consistent batters in the format, will follow them. All-rounders Travis Head and Cameron Green will come at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively, followed by wicket-keeper Alex Carey to complete the batting unit.