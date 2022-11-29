AUS vs WI | No major surprises in Australia’s playing XI for first Test, confirms Pat Cummins

Today at 12:06 PM
Australia captain Pat Cummins has confirmed the lineup that will play in the first Test against the West Indies, beginning on November 30 in Perth. Unsurprisingly, Cummins has picked a three-man pace attack with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, resulting Scott Boland in being left out.
Australia’s two-match Test series against West Indies, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, will get underway on November 30. A day before the series opener, Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed their playing XI for the Perth Test, which, perhaps, would have been predicted by almost everybody who follows the sport.
Along with David Warner, Usman Khawaja, who has already aggregated 888 runs for the calendar year, will continue to open the innings. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, Australia’s two most consistent batters in the format, will follow them. All-rounders Travis Head and Cameron Green will come at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively, followed by wicket-keeper Alex Carey to complete the batting unit.
Josh Hazlewood, who missed a major part of the last Ashes due to a side strain, is set to return to the mix. He will bowl alongside skipper Cummins and Michell Starc to form the potent pace attack while Nathan Lyon has retained his place as the only designated spinner in the playing XI.
Ahead of a busy upcoming schedule, Cummins and Co. will be looking to beat the comparatively weak West Indies side comfortably to remain at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings.
Australia’s confirmed XI to play West Indies in the first Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.
