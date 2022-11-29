BAN A vs IND A | Twitter reacts as Abhimanyu Easwaran bats twice courtesy of umpire's mess up

More Options

Abhimanyu Easwaran scored half-century against Bangladesh A

Umpires have a tough task ahead of them to regulate the game with accurate decisions but after all, they are human and make mistakes. The tour game between India A and Bangladesh A witnessed a judgmental error from the on-field umpire which resulted in Abhimanyu Easwaran surviving a run-out.

India A are dominating the proceedings against Bangladesh A in the ongoing tour game. The visitors wrapped up the opposition on a total of 112 and scored 120 in response without losing any wickets. Both the openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran have notched half-centuries. However, had the on-field umpire kept himself more aware, Easwaran’s stay at the crease would have ended in a single-digit score. 

Khaled Ahmed was bowling the ninth over of the innings and Easwaran pushed a good length delivery towards mid-on and attempted a cheeky single. However, the fielder was quick with his hands and took perfect aim at the stumps. He shattered the bails and the Bangladesh A players were excited about the possibility of a wicket. 

However, the umpire adjudged the batter to have reached safely in the crease. But soon after, the reply showed that Easwaran was short of his crease when the throw disturbed the stumps. In the umpire's defence, there was a high possibility that the match was being played with the lack of technology and so he didn’t go upstairs. 

