BAN A vs IND A | Twitter reacts as Abhimanyu Easwaran bats twice courtesy of umpire's mess up

Today at 6:02 PM
Umpires have a tough task ahead of them to regulate the game with accurate decisions but after all, they are human and make mistakes. The tour game between India A and Bangladesh A witnessed a judgmental error from the on-field umpire which resulted in Abhimanyu Easwaran surviving a run-out.
India A are dominating the proceedings against Bangladesh A in the ongoing tour game. The visitors wrapped up the opposition on a total of 112 and scored 120 in response without losing any wickets. Both the openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran have notched half-centuries. However, had the on-field umpire kept himself more aware, Easwaran’s stay at the crease would have ended in a single-digit score.
Khaled Ahmed was bowling the ninth over of the innings and Easwaran pushed a good length delivery towards mid-on and attempted a cheeky single. However, the fielder was quick with his hands and took perfect aim at the stumps. He shattered the bails and the Bangladesh A players were excited about the possibility of a wicket.
However, the umpire adjudged the batter to have reached safely in the crease. But soon after, the reply showed that Easwaran was short of his crease when the throw disturbed the stumps. In the umpire's defence, there was a high possibility that the match was being played with the lack of technology and so he didn’t go upstairs.
That was close!
November 29, 2022
Umpiring error?
India A openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal have built a good start. Easwaran, however, has survived a run-out scare after a push to mid-on. That looked out to me but the umpire denied a run out, leaving the Bangladesh A players displeased. IND A 35/0 in 9 overs. pic.twitter.com/q7gF9FBAKY— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) November 29, 2022
Great bowling
BAN A vs IND A— Sports Buzz India (@SportsBuzzIndia) November 29, 2022
BAN A - 112 all out#Cricket #crickettwitter #cricketupdate #SportsBuzzIndia
Follow @SportsBuzzIndia
Day 1 conquered
Ban-A vs Ind-A unofficial test— Muzahidul Islam Akram (@akram_muzahidul) November 29, 2022
Day-1 stumps
India lead by 8 runs. Ban A batted first and scored only 112 runs after loosing all the wicket.
Ind A scored 120 runs without loosing any wicket. Both the opener got fifty in this innings.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 61*
Abhimanyu Easwaran 53*
Great partnership
BAN A vs IND A (DAY 1 STUMPS)— Sports Buzz India (@SportsBuzzIndia) November 29, 2022
Ban A 112 all out
Ind A 120/0
🔹Jaiswal 61*
🔹Easwaran 56*#crickettwitter #Cricket #cricketupdate #SportsBuzzIndia
Follow @SportsBuzzIndia
Nose ahead
Good day for @CabCricket . Pacer Mukesh Kumar picked up two for 25 and Abhimanyu Easwaran is batting on 53 as India 'A' have their nose ahead against Bangladesh 'A' in first Test @BCCI @Lshukla6 @wvraman @Patsy_sl @joydeepfive— Archiman Bhaduri (@archimanbTOI) November 29, 2022
Phenomenal
Indian openers put on a phenomenal performance to take a lead by 8 runs #India #Bangladesh #Testcricket #cricket #YashasviJaiswal #AbhimanyuEaswaran #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN #MazaPlay pic.twitter.com/cA0yLRZXaa— MazaPlay (@maza_play) November 29, 2022
Both unbeaten
India A 120/0 on Day 1 Stumps - Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 61 in 108 balls, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran unbeaten on 53 in 111 balls.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 29, 2022
Great vibe
Abhimanyu Easwaran's name gives the vibes of a left-hander batsman, isn't it ?#Cricket #NZvsIND #INDvsNZ #INDVSBAN— Cricketcasm (@cricketcasm) November 29, 2022
Towards ton!
Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashed half century in 86 balls for India A against Bangladesh A. His good form continues! pic.twitter.com/fzTKM21Bh6— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) November 29, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.