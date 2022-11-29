Have not looked too far behind but cricket’s landscape is definitely changing to what it was two-three years ago, comments Tim Southee

Today at 12:12 PM
Tim Southee has not ruled himself out of following in the footsteps of his partner-in-crime Trent Boult and stepping away from his New Zealand national contract in the future. Southee has also opined the landscape of cricket is ‘definitely changing’ compared to what it was a couple of years ago.
Last week, Martin Guptill became the third Black Cap after Trent Boult and Collin de Grandhomme to get a release from his central contract in recent months. While Guptill and Boult have decided to play in Australia’s Big Bash League, Colin de Grandhomme was granted release from their 2022-23 central contracts after deciding to retire from international cricket.
Ahead of New Zealand’s third ODI versus India, to be played in Christchurch on November 30, Tim Southee was asked whether he would contemplate doing the same as his former teammates have recently done. The Kiwi pacer, in reply, stated he has not thought about the move as yet, but at the same time, remarked anything can happen the way the landscape of cricket is changing day by day.
“I haven’t looked too far ahead, to be honest. There’s enough cricket to come in the coming months to worry about before having to look too far ahead, but it’s something all players are trying to stay with and think about in the moving landscape of the game,” Southee said, as quoted by stuff.co.nz.
“You’re contracted to New Zealand Cricket at the moment and I’ve been back to the IPL (Indian Premier League) this year, and we’ll see what happens over the coming years, but it’s definitely changing the landscape of cricket to what it was two-three years ago.”
During the ODI series opener against India, Southee, 33 now, became the first bowler in the world to take 300 Test, 200 ODI, and 100 T20I wickets. He has been a clinical performer for the Black Caps across all three formats since debuting as a 19-year-old in 2008.
