India haven’t handled Rishabh Pant well, proclaims Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Former selection committee chairman Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned the way the Indian team has handled Rishabh Pant in white-ball cricket. He further suggested that Pant should be given a break and he should reinvent his game to succeed for the Indian team in limited overs.

Rishabh Pant’s exploits in white-ball cricket has been a issue of concern for the Indian team for a while and questions over his selections are raised very often. The swashbuckling batter has scored just one half-century in the T20Is while scoring more than 30 runs only on two occasions across 21 innings in 2022. In ODIs, he has managed 326 runs from nine innings including a century and a couple of fifties throughout the year.

Many former cricketers have raised concerns over Pant’s performance in white-ball cricket and Krishnamachari Srikkanth has also shared his views on the issue. Srikkanth is of the opinion that the team management haven’t handled the wicketkeeper-batter very well and he should be given a break.

"Maybe you can give him (Pant) a break and tell him 'just wait a bit, come and play in India', they haven't handled him well. Are you going to wait for a couple of matches before giving him a break or remove him after one or two games?" Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

"Yes, Rishabh Pant is not utilizing the chances he's getting. I am very disappointed - ennada Pant-u (what is this Pant)?"

Pant’s struggles in limited overs cricket continued in the recent series against New Zealand as he scored just 17 runs from the two T20Is and was dismissed for 15 runs in the first ODI. Commenting on Pant’s form, Srikkanth advised that the batter should reinvent his game.

"You are messing up these chances. If you smash into such matches, it'll be good right? The World Cup is coming up. Already a lot of people are saying that Pant isn't scoring so it'll add fuel to the fire," he explained.

"He's going to put pressure on himself. He needs to reinvent himself. He has to do something right - stand and play for a while and then go for it... He's throwing his wicket away all the time."

New Zealand are leading the ODI series by 1-0 against India. However, the Men in Blue will be eyeing for a victory to level the series and conclude it with a scoreline of 1-1.