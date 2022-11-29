NZ vs IND | ICC Rankings are irrelevant to me ahead of any contest, opines New Zealand head coach Gary Stead

Today at 1:00 PM
Gary Stead believes ICC Rankings make little impact before going into any match in any format at the international level. New Zealand, currently sitting at the top of the latest ICC ODI Rankings, will remain there even if they endure a defeat against India in the third and final ODI in Christchurch.
India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will be looking to level the three-match ODI series by beating New Zealand on November 30 in Christchurch in the final match of the tour. The Men in Blue endured a seven-wicket defeat in the series opener and the washed-out second ODI has helped the Black Caps to take an unassailable 1-0 lead.
Ahead of the crucial contest, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was asked whether sitting on the top of the ICC ODI Rankings motivates them to produce good results. Stead, in reply, stated rankings are ‘irrelevant’ to him, and the team who play better than the opponent on any day, should get all the credit.
“The rankings for me are a little bit irrelevant really. Once the game starts, it doesn't really matter what you're ranking is – it's two teams playing against each other," Stead said at the pre-match press conference, as quoted by stuff.co.nz.
With 116 rating points, New Zealand sit at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings. They are followed by England (113), Australia (112), India (110), and Pakistan (107). South Africa (100), Bangladesh (92), Sri Lanka (89), and Afghanistan (73) occupy the next four places.
