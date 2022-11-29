PAK vs ENG | Shaheen not playing obviously good for us but Pakistan have other strengths as well, remarks Ollie Pope

England’s first Test of the series in Pakistan, where they are visiting for the first time since the attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in 2009, will start on December 1 in Rawalpindi. They last toured Pakistan in 2005 and were beaten 2-0 in the three-match series, with one match ending in a draw. Now they are all set to take revenge and will be looking to continue the aggressive approach under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.