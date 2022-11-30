AUS vs WI | Twitter chants "oh my goodness" along with Joshua da Silva to exquisite Marnus Labuschagne amidst chirpy sledging

The run rate particularly accelerate once Smith came to the crease at 151/2 and then Labuschagne joined in on the efforts following the completion of his century. Unable to break the partnership, West Indies keeper Joshua da Silva resorted to chirping at Marnus' ears to force him into a mistake during the 76th over. On the third ball, however, Roston Chase delivered a juicy flighted length ball, provoking the batter to step out of his crease and cream the ball through the offside for four with an exquisite cover drive.