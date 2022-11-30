More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter chants "oh my goodness" along with Joshua da Silva to exquisite Marnus Labuschagne amidst chirpy sledging

Marnus Labuschagne built up on his solid home record with yet another century Down Under

(cricket.com.au)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:47 PM

Sledging is a part and parcel of cricket, especially in Australia, but some batsmen's brilliance simply forces even the opposition to applaud their genius. Marnus Labuschagne hit an exquisite cover drive on Wednesday that compelled the keeper to interrupt his chirping with praise for the shot.

Australia have thoroughly dominated day one of the Test summer against the West Indies in Perth, led by a magnificent century from Marnus Labuschagne along with fifties from Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith. Even though the Caribbean bowlers were disciplined for most parts, the Kangaroos took full advantage of conditions to target the spinner and up the ante with boundaries.

The run rate particularly accelerate once Smith came to the crease at 151/2 and then Labuschagne joined in on the efforts following the completion of his century. Unable to break the partnership, West Indies keeper Joshua da Silva resorted to chirping at Marnus' ears to force him into a mistake during the 76th over. On the third ball, however, Roston Chase delivered a juicy flighted length ball, provoking the batter to step out of his crease and cream the ball through the offside for four with an exquisite cover drive. 

Joshua, previously engaged in inspiring the spinner to keep chugging away and try to send Marnus back to the dugout, could not help but instinctively exclaim, "Oh my goodness that's a very good shot." The reaction had Twiteratti in splits, given the timing of the praise amidst the sledging, while some also offered admiration of the flamboyant shot from the in-form Marnus.

