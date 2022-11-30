AUS vs WI | Twitter chants "oh my goodness" along with Joshua da Silva to exquisite Marnus Labuschagne amidst chirpy sledging

Today at 2:47 PM
Sledging is a part and parcel of cricket, especially in Australia, but some batsmen's brilliance simply forces even the opposition to applaud their genius. Marnus Labuschagne hit an exquisite cover drive on Wednesday that compelled the keeper to interrupt his chirping with praise for the shot.
Australia have thoroughly dominated day one of the Test summer against the West Indies in Perth, led by a magnificent century from Marnus Labuschagne along with fifties from Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith. Even though the Caribbean bowlers were disciplined for most parts, the Kangaroos took full advantage of conditions to target the spinner and up the ante with boundaries.
The run rate particularly accelerate once Smith came to the crease at 151/2 and then Labuschagne joined in on the efforts following the completion of his century. Unable to break the partnership, West Indies keeper Joshua da Silva resorted to chirping at Marnus' ears to force him into a mistake during the 76th over. On the third ball, however, Roston Chase delivered a juicy flighted length ball, provoking the batter to step out of his crease and cream the ball through the offside for four with an exquisite cover drive.
Joshua, previously engaged in inspiring the spinner to keep chugging away and try to send Marnus back to the dugout, could not help but instinctively exclaim, "Oh my goodness that's a very good shot." The reaction had Twiteratti in splits, given the timing of the praise amidst the sledging, while some also offered admiration of the flamboyant shot from the in-form Marnus.
Fantastic
Joshua Da Silva's not the only person in awe of that shot 😲#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/mH7juG84zW— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2022
That was Joshua actually
“Oh my goodness, that’s a great shot.” Marnus commentating on his own shot. You love to see it. #AUSvWI— Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) November 30, 2022
Another one
Marnus Labuschagne brings up his eighth Test ton. 💯🏏 @marnus3cricket pic.twitter.com/0CTD7E8SRl— H U L K 🖤💧 (@TOXICHULK19) November 30, 2022
Just a casual innings!
Marnus Labuschagne having a casual warm up for summer I see #AUSvWI— The off-season pain 😢 (@nichooolasD) November 30, 2022
Absolute feast
Steven Smith & Marnus Labuschagne feasting on Minnows West Indies Bowling ..RIP Windies #AUSvsWI #1stTest #Perth— the_capable (@RoyaleClashing) November 30, 2022
Yup! That's how wasy it was!
I had coffee in the morning and Marnus Labuschagne scored another test hundred.— DIVYANSH¹⁷ ॐ (@ImDivyansh_17) November 30, 2022
Never getting bored
You don't get bore watching Aussie batters bat and the best thing is they keep searching runs.Someone like Marnus Labuschagne,you know there's beautiful off drive or a flick to followup after his "NO-RUN" leave.— Gaurav Gawade (@AshTonisher88) November 30, 2022
Beauty
Marnus you beauty 😍— Shubham Joshi (@Shubham36792162) November 30, 2022
Total class
I just love watching Smith and Marnus bat together— Gokz (@Gokz52955494) November 30, 2022
Nice observation!
Brian Lara keeps saying "Marcus" instead of "Marnus" on commentary 😂#AUSvWI— Khuong Ho (@TehRealKhuong) November 30, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Joshua Da Silva
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Australia Vs West Indies
- Australia Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.