AUS vs WI | Twitter praises bamboozled Marnus Labuschagne for acknowledging brilliant Jayden Seales with "You've won that over"

Yet, it was one particular over by Jayden Seales in the second session that really had the spectators at the edge of their seats. Bowling the 42nd over, the pacer got struck for three on the first ball by Khawaja thus bringing Marnus on strike. The youngster started off with a decent delivery outside off and Labuschagne decided he wanted nothing to do with it. However, Seales forced the prolific batter to react with a ferocious bouncer next up catching Labuschagne off guard. He somehow got his bat to the Kookaburra as the ball flew over the wicket-keeper off the top edge for a boundary.