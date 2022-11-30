AUS vs WI | Twitter praises bamboozled Marnus Labuschagne for acknowledging brilliant Jayden Seales with "You've won that over"

Today at 12:45 PM
Respect is the hallmark of cricket and albeit Australia have been known to be defiant of such values in the past, the new generation seems to have turned over a new leaf. Marnus Labuschagne was quick to acknowledge Jayden Seales after nearly falling victim to him multiple times in a brilliant over.
Australia have established a firm foothold in the opening test of the summer against the West Indies at Perth, cruising to 163/2 at Tea on day one. Even though Jayden Seales plucked off David Warner early in the innings, the pair of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne mounted a valiant comeback by jotting together a partnership of 142 runs. However, both batsmen had to go through some brilliant spells of bowling to keep the scoreboard ticking, including sustained pressure put up by the likes of Jason Holder and Kemar Roach through a flurry of dot balls.
Yet, it was one particular over by Jayden Seales in the second session that really had the spectators at the edge of their seats. Bowling the 42nd over, the pacer got struck for three on the first ball by Khawaja thus bringing Marnus on strike. The youngster started off with a decent delivery outside off and Labuschagne decided he wanted nothing to do with it. However, Seales forced the prolific batter to react with a ferocious bouncer next up catching Labuschagne off guard. He somehow got his bat to the Kookaburra as the ball flew over the wicket-keeper off the top edge for a boundary.
There was more to come, though, to leave Seales further disappointed. The 21-year-old whacked in a length delivery outside off-stump to follow up the short delivery which again had Marnus scrambling. A half-hearted defence off the back foot found a thick outside edge and flew in between the slip cordon for another four. Having learnt his lesson, Labuschagne left the next two deliveries to travel safely to the keeper as they teamed away from his bat in a stunning display of fast bowling.
Thoroughly outdone throughout the over by Seales, Labuschagne at the end of the ordeal muttered to Seales, "You've won the over." The diligent acknowledgement of a great bit of Test match cricket had Twitterati in awe of the duo, serving as a reminder of why they love red-ball cricket.
