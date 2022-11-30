AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Marnus Labuschagne cheekily labelling Jason Holder's jaffa " delicious ball' after narrow escape

Today at 3:36 PM
When Marnus Labuschagne takes the field, entertainment is guaranteed, be it through his batting or unique antics. The batter had to navigate some excellent bowling en route to his century and was served up an absolute peach late in the day by Jason Holder, compelling him to acknowledge the effort.
Australia ended the first day of their Test summer on a high, with the score at stumps reading 293/2 against the West Indies in Perth on Wednesday. Following a half-century from Usman Khawaja to set up a solid foundation for the side, Marnus Labuschagne piled on the runs with his eighth Test century while Steve Smith raced to a pacy fifty himself. The duo ended the day unbeaten on 154 and 59 respectively, their partnership already worth 142 runs.
However, the domination did not come without its obstacles as the West Indies' stringent pace attack had quite a few spells of fearsome bowling. While Kemar Roach relied on seam movement and Alzarri Joseph on pure pace and bounce, it was Jason Holder that allowed the duo to bowl freely courtesy of his incredible discipline. The veteran's efforts early in the day earned him the opportunity to bowl the last over of the day with the new ball taken at the end of 82 overs and the right-arm quick delivered with some impeccable deliveries.
The first ball of the over itself was arguably the delivery of the day albeit it failed to fetch results. The towering pacer made the ball jag back in a bit in the air, with the angle making the ball come in steeply, only for it to move away sharply at the seam upon pitching. The delivery had Marnus completely squared up as it missed the batter's edge by a whisker. Completely aware of his lucky escape, Marnus quickly commended the delivery by saying, “Oh Jason, that’s a delicious ball,” thus bringing a slight smile to the dismayed bowler's face. The incident was yet another addition to Marnus' mammoth collection of offbeat antics while batting and had the Twitterati in splits.
Classic Marnus
"Oh Jason that's a delicious ball!" 😂 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/bv7LxDHwqY— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2022
We all love him
Hahahaha I love Marnus “oh Jason that’s a delicious ball” 😂😂😂😂 #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/Vhliqsy9Ui— Hannah (@hclaire29) November 30, 2022
That was really good
OH JASON THAT IS SUCH A GOOD BALL - I love marnus commentary while batting— Kishan (@ShishKebab2k) November 30, 2022
Dekucious
“Oh Jason that’s a delicious ball” - Marnus #AUSvWI— Cricket Australia Fan (@CricketAustFan) November 30, 2022
Everyone's fav
Marnus and smithy my fav bating duo (only if they aren't playing against us)— call me marve (@40ballsfifty) November 30, 2022
Aussies are looking strong
Opening day of the Test summer in Australia and it looks like Aus vs WI is a mismatch! 293/2 after Day 1. Marnus Labuschagne now has 8 Test centuries in 29 matches. #AUSvWI— PP (@PrashantSport) November 30, 2022
Another one
4th 150+ for Marnus Labuschagne in 8 100s #AUSvsWI #AUSvWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/EQpcOHNCUm— Pushp (@cricorcese) November 30, 2022
Well played
Marnus Usman and Smithy!!! Well played! Kemar Roach unlucky. Seales Mayers good. Batsmen worked hard early and earnt the right to make the most of it late. West Indies will have to bowl very well tomorrow to keep it closer to 400 than 500+. #AUSvWI— Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) November 30, 2022
lol!
https://t.co/Zn65rTncyB— Giridharan (@beastgiri) November 30, 2022
How delicious Marnus bubble-gum would be! #AskTGC @sjjperry
Great one
A great day for the Australians finishing at 2-293 after Day 1 of the 1st Test and what a performance from Marnus Labuschagne with 154 making 2 out of 3 test tons here In Perth. Batting first was a good call.#AUSvWI #Cricket #TestCricket— Paul Persic (@Paul_Persic97) November 30, 2022
