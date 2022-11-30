AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Marnus Labuschagne cheekily labelling Jason Holder's jaffa " delicious ball' after narrow escape

The first ball of the over itself was arguably the delivery of the day albeit it failed to fetch results. The towering pacer made the ball jag back in a bit in the air, with the angle making the ball come in steeply, only for it to move away sharply at the seam upon pitching. The delivery had Marnus completely squared up as it missed the batter's edge by a whisker. Completely aware of his lucky escape, Marnus quickly commended the delivery by saying, “Oh Jason, that’s a delicious ball,” thus bringing a slight smile to the dismayed bowler's face. The incident was yet another addition to Marnus' mammoth collection of offbeat antics while batting and had the Twitterati in splits.