BBL 2022-23 | Perth Scorchers signs Faf du Plessis as replacement player

Today at 4:53 PM
South African veteran Faf du Plessis has signed for Perth Scorchers as their replacement for Laurie Evans who returned positive results in a dope test. He is expected to be available for the first seven games of the season after which he will fly home to play in the SA20 for Joburg Super Kings.
South Africa batter Faf du Plessis is all set to make his second appearance in the Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers as the team signed him as a replacement player. Laurie Evans was recently found positive in a dope test and the franchise signed the veteran batter as his replacement. Notably, the former South Africa captain was overlooked in August’s overseas draft, despite being included in the list of marquee players.
Du Plessis will join hands with Andre Russell and Martin Guptill for the upcoming season. He is expected to be available for the first seven games of the season but will fly back to South Africa after that to play for the Joburg Super Kings in SA20. The team might then look to sign another replacement.
The veteran batter remarked that it is great to be a part of the franchise.
"The first thing that jumps to mind is that Perth are four-time champions, which is very impressive. Any player who plays around the world wants to win competitions, so it's a great franchise to be part of," du Plessis said.
BBL 2022-23 will start on December 13 with Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars set to lock horns in the opening fixture.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.