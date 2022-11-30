NZ vs IND | Twitter criticizes Rishabh Pant for arrogantly dismissing Harsha Bhogle's genuine concern over his white-ball records

Cricketers are largely judged on the basis of their overall records, and when things begin to go wrong, they receive heavy criticism. Rishabh Pant’s white-ball numbers have not lived up to the expectations yet, but the 25-year-old believes there is still a lot of time left to prove his mettle.

Rishabh Pant’s struggles in white-ball cricket continued on Wednesday after falling for 10 off 16 balls in the ongoing third ODI between New Zealand and India, taking place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Pant now averages 34.60 in ODIs for his 865 runs after 30 matches and his T20I numbers are even worse, aggregating 987 runs from 66 matches at a questionable strike rate of 126.54.

But when it comes to red-ball cricket, Pant’s records have been phenomenal so far. The 25-year-old has tallied 2,123 runs in 31 matches, including centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa.

Ahead of the third ODI versus New Zealand, Harsha Bhogle had a brief interview with Rishabh Pant. During their conversation, Bhogle, while highlighting Pant’s stupendous numbers in Tests, observed that one would think the wicketkeeper batter's playing style would suit white-ball cricket better.

"Maine Viru se bohut saal pahle ye sawal poocha tha, ab apse puch raha hu. Aapko dekhke lagta hai, white-ball game inki khaas baat hogi but aapka Test record sabse accha hai. (I had asked this to Sehwag many years ago, now I'll ask the same question to you. Looking at you, we get the feeling that white-ball cricket is your domain but it's your Test record that is better…),” Bhogle told Pant on Amazon Prime Video.

Pant, however, was not pleased with the question and came up with a fierce reply, saying: "Sir, record toh ek number hai. Mera white-ball record bhi kharab nahi hai. Thik hai T20 ka... (Sir, records are just numbers. My white-ball record is not bad either...)."

Before he could continue, Bhogle interrupted Pant to clarify his stance, explaining: “Main kharab nahi kar raha hu, comparison kar raha hu. (I'm not saying it's bad, I'm comparing it with your Test numbers)".

Still, Pant was not amused by Bhogle’s thoughts, and replied, “Comparison karna toh sir apne life ka part hi nahi hai na. Abhi main 24-25 years ka hu, comparison karna hai toh jab main 30-32 ka ho jayunga tab karna, usse pahle toh koi logic nahi hai mere liye. (Doing comparisons is not a part of my life. I'm just 24-25 years old, if you want to compare, you can do that when I am 30-32)."

Here’s the full video of the interview:

