NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts as New Zealand’s unconvincingly successful DRS turns wide into Deepak Hooda’s wicket

With the Decision Review System in place, fielding sides often get justice even if on-field umpires make mistakes. However, it was unconventional when Kane Williamson opted for the DRS against Deepak Hooda despite watching the bowler and ‘keeper not appealing, only to see himself being proved right.
Coming to play the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch, India were left reeling at 148/5 at the end of 33 overs after Kane Williamson won the toss and asked them to bat. The Men in Blue, 1-0 down in the three-match series, were uncomfortable throughout the innings, with Shreyas Iyer being the only one who crossed 30 among the top seven batters.
At No. 7, Deepak Hooda had the job to stabilize India’s innings alongside Washington Sundar. The former, however, failed to deliver, caught behind to Tom Latham off Tim Southee during the 34th over after scoring 12 off 25 balls. Interestingly, the manner in which Hooda was dismissed attracted a lot of attention.
The fourth ball of the 34th over was not the best Southee delivery. It was banged in short and was going down the leg side, tempting Hooda to pull only to get a nick. But the on-field umpire did not spot the edge Hooda got, as was the case with wicket-keeper Tom Latham and bowler Southee. Considering the ball was down the leg side and well past the stumps, the umpire straightaway signalled a wide.
Yet, after a while, the Kiwi duo went to have a chat with skipper Kane Williamson and told him to challenge the decision, given the fact that they had the entirety of their DRS quota left for the innings. Williamson agreed with them and went upstairs, and the snicko showed a clear spike when the bat was next to the ball, resulting in the change of the decision from not out to out.
Twitterati was amazed after observing how New Zealand eventually went to challenge the decision against Hooda.
Great DRS taken!
November 30, 2022
Decision turned
Deepak Hooda scored 12 (25) before Tim Southee got him out caught behind. The on-field umpire give it not-out, but ultra edge after NZ's DRS showed there was an edge. #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/jecVFEtnFw— FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) November 30, 2022
Blown chances
Looks like sky, pant, hooda and probably shikari Dhawan have blown their chances away to be part of the worldcup ODI squad. #IndiaVsNewZealand #BCCI #newzealandvsindia— Rags (@Raghuspeaks) November 30, 2022
Know why?
stilla dont know why deepak hooda is in squad for so long. Samson should get a chance. #INDvsNZ— rajaram mishra (@cracker_raj79) November 30, 2022
Beyond saving!
This team is beyond saving!! Selections are literally the absolute worst. In all likelihood, toying around with #Sky will most likely affect his form too. #dhawan #pant #hooda #chahal need to go. No 2 ways about it. #indvsnzlive— Amit Pillai (@Achillesheel93) November 30, 2022
3D player
Deepak hooda is a another 3D player of Indian cricket team.— Have you met K. (@Chayabiscuit) November 30, 2022
Quality?
Hooda is not international quality material at all !— Shantanu 🎶 (@Shantanu630) November 30, 2022
Technique issues
Yup Shreya’s bowled in sa tour very decently a bit like livingstone. In the end you need maybe 4-5 overs. Hooda doesn’t have the technique or temperament for ODIs.— rxnkshitij748 (@rxnkshitij) November 30, 2022
Move on!
It's time to move on from Deepak Hooda from ODI setup.— Abhijeet Andansare (@ImAbhijeet01) November 30, 2022
Would have preferred Shardul ahead of him if you need 6 bowling options, otherwise should have stick with Samson only. #NZvINDonPrime
Waste
Complete waste as a player, hope people will realise Krunal Pandya is much better than overhyped Hooda.— PIYUSH PAWAR (@im_piyushpawar) November 30, 2022
Pandya can bowl 10 overs of full quota as well, lefty, plays well lower down order#NZvIND #INDvNZ #Cricket #CricketTwitter
