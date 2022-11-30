NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts as New Zealand’s unconvincingly successful DRS turns wide into Deepak Hooda’s wicket

Coming to play the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch, India were left reeling at 148/5 at the end of 33 overs after Kane Williamson won the toss and asked them to bat. The Men in Blue, 1-0 down in the three-match series, were uncomfortable throughout the innings, with Shreyas Iyer being the only one who crossed 30 among the top seven batters.

At No. 7, Deepak Hooda had the job to stabilize India’s innings alongside Washington Sundar . The former, however, failed to deliver, caught behind to Tom Latham off Tim Southee during the 34th over after scoring 12 off 25 balls. Interestingly, the manner in which Hooda was dismissed attracted a lot of attention.

The fourth ball of the 34th over was not the best Southee delivery. It was banged in short and was going down the leg side, tempting Hooda to pull only to get a nick. But the on-field umpire did not spot the edge Hooda got, as was the case with wicket-keeper Tom Latham and bowler Southee. Considering the ball was down the leg side and well past the stumps, the umpire straightaway signalled a wide.

Yet, after a while, the Kiwi duo went to have a chat with skipper Kane Williamson and told him to challenge the decision, given the fact that they had the entirety of their DRS quota left for the innings. Williamson agreed with them and went upstairs, and the snicko showed a clear spike when the bat was next to the ball, resulting in the change of the decision from not out to out.