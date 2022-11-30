NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts as rain ruins New Zealand’s easy win in Christchurch, India lose series 0-1

Today at 3:30 PM
The third and final ODI between New Zealand and India was called off on Wednesday due to persistent rain in Christchurch. Following the result, New Zealand, who were comfortably batting on 108/1 after 18 overs while chasing 220 until rain arrived, had to satisfy with a 1-0 series win instead of 2-0.
Three out of India’s six tour matches in New Zealand ended as washed outs after rain played spoilsport in Christchurch in the third ODI between the two sides. Batting first, India staged a sub-par performance, scoring 219 in 47.3 overs before losing all ten wickets. Washington Sundar (51 off 64 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (49 off 59 balls) were the only ones among the Men in Blue who chipped in with substantial contributions. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne took three wickets apiece while Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Santner took the remaining four wickets.
Coming to chase, New Zealand got off to an excellent start, scoring 97 runs for the opening wicket without any damage. Finn Allen, who was in terrible form since scoring the brisk 16-ball 42 against Australia at the T20 World Cup, regained his form by scoring 57 off 54 balls. Devon Conway remained not out on 38, along with Kane Williamson, who was yet to get off the mark after playing three balls before the rain arrived and did not allow any further play. Notably, as per the guidelines, New Zealand had to bat two more overs to get a positive result in their favour.
Therefore, Kane Williamson and Co. who had a 1-0 T20I series defeat earlier, finished with a similar scoreline in the 50-over leg.
