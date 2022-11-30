NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts as rain ruins New Zealand’s easy win in Christchurch, India lose series 0-1

Coming to chase, New Zealand got off to an excellent start, scoring 97 runs for the opening wicket without any damage. Finn Allen, who was in terrible form since scoring the brisk 16-ball 42 against Australia at the T20 World Cup, regained his form by scoring 57 off 54 balls. Devon Conway remained not out on 38, along with Kane Williamson, who was yet to get off the mark after playing three balls before the rain arrived and did not allow any further play. Notably, as per the guidelines, New Zealand had to bat two more overs to get a positive result in their favour.