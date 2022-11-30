NZ vs IND | Twitter slams Indian think tank for blatantly ignoring Sanju Samson despite Rishabh Pant’s struggles

Today at 9:17 AM
Team management and selectors receive heavy criticism from fans and experts whenever they overlook players who perform exceedingly well for a long period of time. Sanju Samson is one such popular figure among Indians, and Rishabh Pant’s recent failures in New Zealand has triggered his ardent fans.
Sanju Samson was selected in both of India's T20I and ODI squads for the ongoing tour of New Zealand. However, he made the playing XI just once, in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. The wicket-keeper batsman did reasonably well, scoring 36 off 38 balls before returning to the pavilion. Even so, despite chipping in with handy contributions, he was dropped from the lineup in the last two ODIs.
While Samson has been failing to make the cut for a while now, the Indian team management has constantly been backing Rishabh Pant in white-ball cricket. So far in his career, Pant has made little impact, and in New Zealand, the 25-year-old failed to produce any significant knock after being dismissed for 10 off 16 balls in the third and final ODI in Christchurch. Hence, it is no surprise that Twitterati, following his dismissal on Wednesday, got busy in trolling him, and at the same time, putting their weight behind Samson for the long run in white-ball cricket.
"Pant has done well at No. 4, so it is important to back him," says @VVSLaxman281. He's a good player out of form who's failed in ten of his last 11 innings; Samson averages 66 in ODIs, has made runs in all his last five matches & is on the bench. Go figure. @IamSanjuSamson— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2022
One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he’s one of the best too-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ https://t.co/RpJKkDdp5n— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2022
#Rishabpant is one of the most irritating batsmen in the world rt if you agree .. this fatman should be out of the team now should make way for sanju samson. I mean come on look at pants playing abilities— Marketmaniac (@loverboyforu) November 30, 2022
@BCCI Please stop doing partiality in team selection.@IamSanjuSamson is much better than Rishab Pant. We have never seen such a quality and classic play in T20s & ODIs from Rishab.— Dasari.Mahinath (@DasariMahinath) November 30, 2022
Cricket should bring back Super Subs. That would be the only way Sanju Samson ever gonna play for India. #SanjuSamson— mahfooz ceecy (@mahfoozceecy) November 30, 2022
Shikhar, hardik, Rohit don’t select #sanjusamson as they are afraid Sanju will perform good and take their place. #INDvNZ #NZvIND #BCCI #laxman #dravid we can’t win with such less score in first 15 overs— Jcnjin (@jcnjin) November 30, 2022
Dear @BCCI, @IamSanjuSamson already shows how to play clear cut cricket then what is the problem with selection.. don’t kill the talent #SanjuSamson— Bharathraj⚡️ (@rajdxb14) November 30, 2022
Playing 11 for 3rd ODI IND vs NZ as expected. Yes we need 6th bowling option, infact it will be excellent if all batters can ball. Yes sanju is one dimensional, then what are Dawan, Gill, Shreyas, SKY and pant ?? Why always @IamSanjuSamson #BCCI #Sanjusamon #JusticeForSanjuSamson— Abin George (@abingtk) November 30, 2022
this is what an unconditional love looks like. no matter how your perfomance is, you’ll keep on selected. #RishabhPant #INDvsNZ #BCCI #bcciselectioncommittee— LBJ86__ (@NightCrawler_86) November 30, 2022
@BCCI BCCI should declare #RishabhPant as permanent WK for all formats as long as he can play the game.— Ravikumar Balan (@RaviBalan) November 30, 2022
