NZ vs IND | Twitter slams Indian think tank for blatantly ignoring Sanju Samson despite Rishabh Pant’s struggles

While Samson has been failing to make the cut for a while now, the Indian team management has constantly been backing Rishabh Pant in white-ball cricket. So far in his career, Pant has made little impact, and in New Zealand, the 25-year-old failed to produce any significant knock after being dismissed for 10 off 16 balls in the third and final ODI in Christchurch. Hence, it is no surprise that Twitterati, following his dismissal on Wednesday, got busy in trolling him, and at the same time, putting their weight behind Samson for the long run in white-ball cricket.