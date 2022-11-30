More Options

NZ vs IND | Twitter slams Indian think tank for blatantly ignoring Sanju Samson despite Rishabh Pant’s struggles

Sanju Samson was selected in India’s both T20I and ODI squads for the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

(Getty)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 9:17 AM

Team management and selectors receive heavy criticism from fans and experts whenever they overlook players who perform exceedingly well for a long period of time. Sanju Samson is one such popular figure among Indians, and Rishabh Pant’s recent failures in New Zealand has triggered his ardent fans.

Sanju Samson was selected in both of India's T20I and ODI squads for the ongoing tour of New Zealand. However, he made the playing XI just once, in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. The wicket-keeper batsman did reasonably well, scoring 36 off 38 balls before returning to the pavilion. Even so, despite chipping in with handy contributions, he was dropped from the lineup in the last two ODIs.

While Samson has been failing to make the cut for a while now, the Indian team management has constantly been backing Rishabh Pant in white-ball cricket. So far in his career, Pant has made little impact, and in New Zealand, the 25-year-old failed to produce any significant knock after being dismissed for 10 off 16 balls in the third and final ODI in Christchurch. Hence, it is no surprise that Twitterati, following his dismissal on Wednesday, got busy in trolling him, and at the same time, putting their weight behind Samson for the long run in white-ball cricket.

