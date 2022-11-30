NZ vs IND | Who said what ft. Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 9:04 PM
New Zealand won the three-match ODI series by 1-0 against India after their third match, similar to the second, was washed out due to relentless rain. The Black Caps, after coming to chase 220, were in control, batting on 104/1 after 18 overs until rain took the center stage to play the spoilsport.
India’s tour of New Zealand finished with a disappointing result on Wednesday as their third and final ODI ended without a result, courtesy of rain. Although the situation could have been worse for the Men in Blue, had New Zealand batted for two more overs in the chase.
Earlier in the contest, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar were the only Indian batters who crossed 30 after Kane Williamson won the toss and asked them to bat. In reply, New Zealand were on their way to go past the finishing line easily, thanks to a 97-run opening-wicket stand between Finn Allen (57 off 54 balls) and Devon Conway (38* off 51). However, the weather Gods had other plans and ensured the Black Caps had to be happy with a 1-0 scoreline victory in the series.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, India’s stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan pointed out how young the squad was for the 50-over leg, where they produced disappointing results. However, he also ensured that they will be back in full flow when the full-fledged side will come to play in Bangladesh next week.
We are a young unit, and they must have learnt about bowling in the good-length areas. We were on the shorter side. Also, taking the partnerships deep, especially when it's overcast. In Bangladesh, all senior players will be back. That will be a more practical journey towards the World Cup
Williamson, who played an important role in the series opener by hitting an unbetaen 94 to help New Zealand take 1-0 lead, lauded Daryl Mithcell, who returned figures of 7-0-25-3 in the third ODI.
It's been going on reasonably well. The first game became series-defining. Little bit odd to have so much rain. (On using Mitchell) The seamers were getting something from the wicket. He did a fantastic job bowling with the wind
Tom Latham, fittingly adjudged the Player of the Series for his superb 145* in the first ODI, heaped praise on their bowlers, who consistently picked up breakthroughs in regular intervals in the first ODI, as well as in the third. The Kiwi batter also highlighted how Conway and Allen set the platform for their side on Wednesday after coming to open the innings.
...We bowled fantastically well. There was a little bit of assistance from the wicket. The way Finn and Devon played, they absorbed pressure at the start. The more we play with each other around the world, the more you build friendships
Speaking on the team selection, Dhawan revealed that the players like Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are doing well but it is difficult to fit them in the playing XI as the other players have already done well earlier.
Rishabh scored a century against England in july this year. Also, Sanju has been doing well, However the decision to back these players is taken considering their match winning abilities. However, sometimes they have to miss the chance to be in the playing XI even after doing well as the other batters have been consistent earlier. The team backs the players when they need it most and the decisions are taken considering the skillset of the players
