Reports | BCCI serves conflict of interest notice to president Roger Binny

Today at 3:06 PM
As per a report published by PTI, BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has issued a conflict of interest notice against president Roger Binny. The complainant, Sanjeev Gupta has alleged that Roger is guilty as his daughter-in-law works for Star Sports who hold the media rights for India’s home series.
After the recent semi-final finish in the T20 World Cup 2022, a lot of changes are expected to be made by the BCCI. The selection committee was sacked recently by the BCCI and India might also have a new leader in the shortest format soon. However, a new development might put BCCI president Roger Binny in a spot of bother. According to a report published by PTI, BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has served a conflict of interest notice to the former pacer.
The complainant, Sanjeev Gupta has claimed that Roger’s daughter-in-law works for Star Sports who have home season media rights for Indian cricket. Saran has asked the BCCI president to come up with a written response by December 20 against the conflict of interest allegations.
"You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of "conflict of interest" on your part," wrote Saran in the notice dated November 21.
"You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.