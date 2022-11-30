Reports | BCCI serves conflict of interest notice to president Roger Binny

After the recent semi-final finish in the T20 World Cup 2022, a lot of changes are expected to be made by the BCCI. The selection committee was sacked recently by the BCCI and India might also have a new leader in the shortest format soon. However, a new development might put BCCI president Roger Binny in a spot of bother. According to a report published by PTI, BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has served a conflict of interest notice to the former pacer.