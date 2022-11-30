Reports | England squad affected with virus ahead of first Test against Pakistan

Today at 1:13 PM
According to a report published by BBC Sport, England have suffered a major virus infection ahead of the first match of the historic Test series against Pakistan. The report further stated that around 14 members of the touring team have been advised to take rest in their hotels on Wednesday.
England are scheduled to play a three-match Test series against Pakistan from Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It will be a historic series between the two nations as England will be playing their first test in Pakistan in 17 years. However, according to a report published by BBC Sport, the England squad has been infected by a virus, with players in the team being advised to take rest.
“The England squad, including captain Ben Stokes, has been affected by a virus on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Around 14 members of the travelling party of players and coaches were advised to rest at the hotel on Wednesday,” the report read.
The report has also revealed that only five players participated in the latest training session, namely Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Keaton Jennings. The symptoms of the affected players are not of COVID-19 and they are expected to recover within 24 hours.
Liam Livingstone would be making his Test debut for England in the series while Ben Duckett has been recalled to the lineup to play his first Test in six years.
