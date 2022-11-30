Suryakumar Yadav plays like AB de Villiers at his best, reckons Ravi Shastri

"He is one of the best players in the world, if not the best T20 player. He has got the all-round game and he is devastating. On his day, if he bats 30-40 balls, he'll win you the match because he scores at that pace and he demoralizes the opposition with the kind of shots he plays. He is much like AB de Villiers at his best. When AB played one of those special innings, it deflated the opposition and Surya can do just that," Shastri told Prime Video.