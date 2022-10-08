IND vs SA ODIs | Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar for last two fixtures

Last Saturday at 4:15 PM
The BCCI on Saturday announced that Washington Sundar has replaced Deepak Chahar for India's last two ODIs against South Africa. Chahar, who has been picked as one of the standbys of India's T20 World Cup squad, had stiffness in his back, and due to that, he missed the first ODI in Lucknow as well.
"He (Deepak Chahar) will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there," the BCCI confirmed the news in a statement.
Sundar, who has played four ODIs so far, represented India last time against West Indies in Ahmedabad in February this year. It would be a good chance for the 23-year-old to make a name for himself as India struggled to take wickets in the series opener, which they lost by nine runs.
India will next play the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on October 9 and and then will play the final ODI of the series in New Delhi on October 11.
India’s updated ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.
