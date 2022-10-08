T20 World Cup 2022 | Will give Ben Stokes ‘as much responsibility as possible,’ reveals Jos Buttler

Last Saturday at 3:53 PM
Jos Buttler has revealed that Ben Stokes, their Test team's captain, will be batting as high as possible in the coming T20 World Cup in Australia as there will be additional responsibilities for the all-rounder. Stokes will return to England's limited-overs setup in their upcoming Australia series.
Ben Stokes is widely regarded as one of the highly-rated all-rounders across the globe and his return to England's limited-overs setup will definitely add a lot more value to the squad. Stokes, along with his teammates and the head coach Brendon McCullum, has been doing wonders ever since he was appointed as England's Test team's skipper, and will be keen to bring his good form in the shortest format of the game. Jos Buttler, England's limited-overs skipper, is also looking forward to how he can get the 'best out of him.'
"Ben Stokes is someone we want to try to give as much opportunity to impact the game as possible. Try to get him up the order as high as we can, give him as much responsibility as possible, and allow him to play his way to get the best out of him," Buttler said in Perth ahead of the opening T20I against Australia, reported ESPNCricinfo.
Due to injury concerns, Buttler missed England's recent seven-match T20I series in Pakistan, which they won 4-3. When asked about his fitness, the Englishman replied that he is '100 percent fit' at present.
"I'm back to 100 percent. Had a good time in Pakistan rehabbing, probably could have played earlier, but with the World Cup around the corner, it was the right thing to do," Buttler added.
England will next play a three-match T20I series against Australia before the T20 World Cup.
