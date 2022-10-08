T20 World Cup 2022 | Will give Ben Stokes ‘as much responsibility as possible,’ reveals Jos Buttler

Ben Stokes is widely regarded as one of the highly-rated all-rounders across the globe and his return to England's limited-overs setup will definitely add a lot more value to the squad. Stokes, along with his teammates and the head coach Brendon McCullum, has been doing wonders ever since he was appointed as England's Test team's skipper, and will be keen to bring his good form in the shortest format of the game. Jos Buttler, England's limited-overs skipper, is also looking forward to how he can get the 'best out of him.'