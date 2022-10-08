WATCH | Wicket-keeper Devon Conway puts in sprint for the ages to save four with last-brink sliding tackle

Last Saturday at 4:12 PM
Cricketers often warm themselves up with brief football sessions and it seems Devon Conway has become quite good at it over time given his latest fielding effort. The keeper produced a sensational last-ditch slide after running all the way to the deep in a T20I against Pakistan to save a boundary.
Pakistan racked up an impressive win against Pakistan at Christchurch in the second T20I of their tri-series campaign, having already defeated Bangladesh on Friday. Bowling first, the subcontinent side produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict the hosts to a low score despite all of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Mark Chapman managing scores of 30-plus. Haris Rauf starred with the ball with a three-wicket haul while Mohammad Wasim returned figures of 4-0-20-2 to ensure the Men in Green only have to chase a target of 148.
Even though Tim Southee scalped an in-form Mohammad Rizwan early, skipper Babar Azam ensured it was all smooth sailing for the visitors with a match-winning knock of 79 off just 53 deliveries. Shadab Khan chipped in with a handy 34 from 22 balls as well even as the new-ball pair of Southee and Trent Boult both maintained an economy of six or lower while managing a wicket each. However, despite all the impressive displays, a certain moment of inspiration from wicket-keeper Devon Conway in the 12th over is the most likely to make the highlight reels at the end of the year and even beyond.
Facing Southee, Shadab walked across towards the off-side and played a cheeky ramp over Conway as the ball raced away for what looked like a certain boundary. Not the kind to give up, the man with the gloves sprinted after the Kookaburra in an exciting chase and had all but lost the battle when the footballer inside him suddenly awoke. The 31-year-old pulled out a sensational slide tackle Paolo Maldini would be proud of to somehow get his boots to the ball and keep it from running across the boundary rope. The Pakistan batsmen ended up running only two, perhaps convinced themselves of the outcome being a boundary, and even though they ended up winners by six wickets, Conway's moment of brilliance from the match will certainly stand out for quite some time.
🔁 if you can't get enough of this photo-finish fielding by Conway!#NZvPAK #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ZSlQZyMyE6— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 8, 2022
