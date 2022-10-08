Women’s Asia Cup | Twitter reacts to Smriti Mandhana's ‘all is well’ gesture to Shafali Verma after an awful mix-up

Last Saturday at 2:13 PM
A mix-up between two batters usually leads to a run-out and the one who faces the heat expresses displeasure after that. However, Smriti Mandhana chose to do exactly the opposite as she kept her composure and showed a calm gesture to Shafali Verma after she was run out in a frightful manner.
In the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup, India are up against Bangladesh in Sylhet. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost their last game against Pakistan and would look to get back to winning ways to keep their position at the top of the table. After choosing to bat first, the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were batting at their best and no bowler was looking capable of breaking their partnership. Eventually, a run-out was required to break their opening stand.
Mandhana and Verma had scored 94 runs after 11 overs and India were headed to pile up a huge total. However, there was a bit of miscommunication witnessed between the two batters on the last two deliveries of the 12th over. Fahima Khatun bowled a slightly back off length delivery to Verma and she played it straight to extra cover inside the 30-yard circle. Mandhana was interested in taking a run but Verma denied it, resulting in a dot ball.
Verma played the next delivery in the same area but this time there was a huge miscommunication in running between the wickets, Mandhana quickly raced toward the strikers’ end to take a single. Verma initially started but was too late to send her partner back to the non-strikers' end. Bangladesh fielders made no mistake in grabbing the simple opportunity of a run-out as Mandhana had no chance to return in time.
October 8, 2022
Well played, Smriti Mandhana. Unfortunate she got run-out but she played superbly well, she scored 47 runs from 38 balls including 6 Fours against Sri Lanka in women's Asia Cup.
I started watching and smriti run out happened
Smriti Mandhana's Reaction after that run out shows the kind of team mate she is.
Only that was the way they could have taken wicket, mix up in between Smriti run out.
But a beautiful innings, well played @mandhana_smriti 👏🏻#AsiaCup #IndvBan
Smriti mandana is very nice girl ilove smriti mandana from India
counting on richa to take this to 200+ 🤗
counting on richa to take this to 200+ 🤗
Need better and professional commentary for women's cricket. Don't need commentary like "… a pretty player" for Smriti Mandhana. She is an international cricketer! Comment only on her cricket!
I don't get ever to see Smriti Mandhana Angry after being Runout 😁😁
What a blunder by Shafali. She shouldn't have called for that run.
