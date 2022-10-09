AUS vs ENG | Aaron Finch accomplishes new feat, becomes first Australian to score 3000 T20I runs

Yesterday at 7:22 PM
Australia’s T20I captain Aaron Finch became the first man from his country to the 3000-run tally in the format during their match against England on Sunday. Finch has become the sixth man across the world to reach there, after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, and Paul Stirling.
Aaron Finch accomplished an astonishing feat of aggregating 3000 T20I runs during his side's first T20I of the three-match series against England in Perth. Finch reached there on his 98th appearance for the country in the format, where he currently averages 34.48. His strike rate in T20Is is now 144.36.
However, Finch's record in T20Is this year is not that great so far. The 35-year-old has scored 392 runs in 15 innings at an average of 28.00 in 2022, with three half-centuries. His best score in 2022 is 61 not out.
Before Finch, five men players have crossed the 3000-run mark in T20Is. They are Rohit Sharma (3,737), Virat Kohli (3,712), Martin Guptill (3,497), Babar Azam (3,140), and Ireland opener Paul Stirling (3,011).
Australia, meanwhile, began the series with an eight-wicket defeat against England. Alex Hales starred with the bat, scoring 84 off 51 balls in England's 208/6. He got support from Jos Buttler, who plundered 68 off just 32 balls. In response, Australia closed on 200/9, with David Warner top-scoring with 44-ball 73.
The two sides will next play at Manuka Oval in Canberra for the second T20I on October 12.
