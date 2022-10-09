AUS vs ENG | Internet reacts to Daniel Sams scoring knock down on Ben Stokes with 'upper cut delivery'

England are all over Australia in the first T20I of the three-match on Sunday in Perth. At the end of the first innings, Jos Buttler and Co. had reached 208/6 after Aaron Finch won the toss and asked them to bat. Buttler (68 off 32 balls) and Alex Hales (84 off 51 balls) got them off to a blistering start, forging a 132-run opening wicket stand off just 68 balls. The other English players, despite remaining little at the crease, made sure to take visitors past 200.