    Ben Stokes made a return to the limited-overs cricket.

    AUS vs ENG | Internet reacts to Daniel Sams scoring knock down on Ben Stokes with 'upper cut delivery'

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 3:34 PM

    With more equipment and the game’s new regulations, cricket is no longer a dangerous sport for batters as it used to be in the past. However, despite ample protection, batters still get hurt due to their errors in shot selections, and Ben Stokes did the same before being ‘knocked down' on the floor.

    England are all over Australia in the first T20I of the three-match on Sunday in Perth. At the end of the first innings, Jos Buttler and Co. had reached 208/6 after Aaron Finch won the toss and asked them to bat. Buttler (68 off 32 balls) and Alex Hales (84 off 51 balls) got them off to a blistering start, forging a 132-run opening wicket stand off just 68 balls. The other English players, despite remaining little at the crease, made sure to take visitors past 200.

    It was an eventful day for England, for whom Ben Stokes is back in action in the shortest format of the game. Stokes, after he was promoted to No. 3, could only manage a run-a-ball nine before he returned to the pavilion. Even during his short stay, something happened in the middle around him, which caught a lot of attraction.

    The second ball of the 14th over was a slower delivery pitched at good length by Daniel Sams. Stokes tried to reverse sweep but had no clue about the change of pace by Sams. As a result, the ball could only get a top edge before it hit his own helmet to knock him down. The batter was eventually floored as a result of his failure to attempt the innovative stroke. 

    Sams immediately went to Stokes to check if the latter was alright, and thankfully, there was nothing serious in it. 

