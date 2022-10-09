IND vs SA | Internet reacts as Shreyas Iyer’s heroics drive India to seven-wicket victory in second ODI

Yesterday at 9:08 PM
India have equalized the ongoing ODI series against South Africa on Sunday with a seven-wicket victory in Ranchi. Shreyas Iyer starred in the victory with an unbeaten 111-ball 113 while Mohammed Siraj stepped up with his bowling, taking three wickets, that too after conceding just 38 runs.
India leveled the three-match ODI series 1-1 by winning the second game by seven wickets courtesy of a stupendous knock by Shreyas Iyer. Chasing a target of 279, India were reduced to 48/2 early, but a match-winning partnership between Shreyas and Ishan Kishan helped them steady the innings. Kishan, on his homeground, missed a well-deserved century by just seven runs (93 runs from 84 balls) while Shreyas remained unbeaten on 113 off 111 balls, with 15 fours. The duo built a solid partnership of 161 runs for third wicket, helping the hosts chase down the target in 45.5 overs.
Earlier in the match, South Africa posted a total of 278/7, thanks to half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram. The visitors slipped to 40/2 but Markram (79 from 89 balls) along with Hendricks (74 from 76 balls) stitched a 129-run stand for the third wicket to hold the ship. With the recovery from the duo, South Africa seemed like they might have crossed 300, but some smart bowling from Indian bowlers at the back end restricted the visitors from doing so. Among the bowlers, Mohammed Siraj impressed the most, returning figures of 10-1-38-3.
knock to remember
#shreyasiyer what a knock Iyer 💯✔️#ShreyasIyer #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/wvrp2OpVPF— 𝐵𝒽𝓊𝓅𝑒𝓈𝒽 𝒟𝑒𝓋𝓇𝒶𝓉𝒽 ✍️ (@Devrath_B) October 9, 2022
brilliant
Shreyas Iyer brings up his hundred by putting away a short delivery to the boundary line. Well played, looked under control throughout 👍🏻#INDvSA #INDvsSA #CricketTwitter— Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) October 9, 2022
yes, got it!
Shreyas Iyer brings up his hundred by putting away a short delivery to the boundary line. Well played, looked under control throughout 👍🏻#INDvSA #INDvsSA #CricketTwitter— Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) October 9, 2022
let's go!
🔥🔥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬...!!!— 𝐼𝑁𝐷𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝐶𝑅𝐼𝐶𝐾𝐸𝑇...🇮🇳 💙 (@sachinKmeena45_) October 9, 2022
Great partnership with Ishan Kishan and what a great knock...superb Hundred 💯 @ShreyasIyer15 #INDvsSA #ShreyasIyer #ishankishan #BCCI pic.twitter.com/snMjhFvnJ2
much needed
5th fifty from the last 6 innings for Shreyas Iyer in ODI, fantastic Iyer in 50 over format. pic.twitter.com/kPDYGpHBdp— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2022
not again
This 2 90s R to Heartbreaking 💔#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/YJgfzVm1PE— 𝙼𝚁.𝙻𝚘𝚢𝚊𝚕💕 (@Mr_Loyal18) October 9, 2022
champ
Hundred by Shreyas Iyer in 103 balls - what an innings this has been by Shreyas. A splendid knock in the run chase, he's been terrific in this format. #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #Indiancricketteam #TeamIndia #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/dGZXt3xLQS— Bibekananda Sahu (@IamBibeka) October 9, 2022
spirit praised
Chahar is praised for a good gesture, yet no dissapointment about the batters action. Batter breaks the law, bowler doesn't use the law. We don't accept umpires decision with use of DRS as well, "Spirit of cricket" has become redundant. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/YYCUMC8mMv— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 5, 2022
fabulous knock..remembered
What a fabulous innings by @Ishankishan51, well played Ishan you were terrific on the field today as always 🙌 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/Xvrg0a17NA— 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐚 (@Inside_out48) October 9, 2022
lovely gesture!
A thigh-five from Sanju Samson 😝#INDvsSA #SanjuSamson #ShikharDhawan pic.twitter.com/HG8SYcgweg— Ranjeet - Wear Mask😷 (@ranjeetsaini7) October 9, 2022
