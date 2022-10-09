 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Internet reacts to Quinton de Kock's error costing SA boundary despite ball crossing rope

    Quinton de Kock was dismissed on five runs in the second ODI

    IND vs SA | Internet reacts to Quinton de Kock's error costing SA boundary despite ball crossing rope

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 2:03 PM

    In white-ball cricket, a boundary in the early phase of an innings is important for a batter to get early confidence. However, Quinton de Kock induced an error to get that right by offering no shot to a ball off Mohammed Siraj, and due to that, missed four runs despite the ball crossing the rope.

    After suffering a defeat in the first ODI, India are looking forward to bouncing back in the second ODI, taking place in Ranchi. South Africa and the stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj have opted to bat first after winning the toss and Quinton de Kock has departed after scoring five off eight balls. De Kock failed to carry the momentum he gained from the last game, but even in his short stay, he attracted many viewers. 

    Mohammed Siraj started the proceedings for the hosts and de Kock faced the third delivery of the over. Siraj bowled a short-of-length delivery staying down the leg and the South African thought it would go for wide. Considering this judgment, de Kock offered no shot on the ball, only to see it flicking his pads. The ball raced to the boundary behind the wicket and four runs were supposed to be added to the team's scorecard.

    However, de Kock hadn’t offered a shot to that ball and for making the error, the on-field umpire had to signal a dead ball. Had the batter played a shot on the delivery, he might have been awarded four runs. But the schoolboy's error of not playing the shot resulted in the team getting no runs added to their tally.  

