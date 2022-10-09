IND vs SA | Internet reacts to Quinton de Kock's error costing SA boundary despite ball crossing rope

Mohammed Siraj started the proceedings for the hosts and de Kock faced the third delivery of the over. Siraj bowled a short-of-length delivery staying down the leg and the South African thought it would go for wide. Considering this judgment, de Kock offered no shot on the ball, only to see it flicking his pads. The ball raced to the boundary behind the wicket and four runs were supposed to be added to the team's scorecard.