IND vs SA | Twitter reacts to Quinton de Kock 'mocking' Mohammed Siraj by generously demanding dead ball

Yesterday at 6:39 PM
The second ODI between India and South Africa was full of drama as Mohammed Siraj’s antics in the first innings were the talking point of the game. In the second innings, Quinton de Kock came up with a savage response when he mocked Siraj by demanding a dead ball on Bjorn Fortuin’s throw.
After South Africa posted a total of 278/7, India scored 28/1 from six overs in the second ODI at Ranchi. The match has been full of action so far as the first innings witnessed an angry Mohammed Siraj involved in a spat with the umpire. His overthrow, in an attempt to run out Miller, had awarded four bye runs to South Africa. However, a similar incident occurred during India's innings as well.
Bjorn Fortuin was bowling the third over of the innings and was bowling in a wicket-to-wicket line. Shubman Gill was facing the spinner, and he drove the second ball of the over back to Fortuin. Gill was just ahead of his crease, and Fortuin decided to take an aim at the stumps. However, his throw was accurate, unlike Mohammed Siraj, yet, Gill and Shikhar Dhawan had time to complete a single run.
It was an error from the bowler, but Quinton de Kock came up with a funny response after the stumps were broken. The Proteas wicketkeeper appealed for a dead ball to the umpire with a smile, mocking Siraj as the Indian did in the first innings. On-field umpire Virender Sharma too laughed back at de Kock after watching him doing that as he was well aware of the fact that it was not a serious appeal at all.
Internet users also enjoyed the hilarious side of the incident and expressed their views on social media.
Bjorn Fortuin vs Shubman Gill #INDvsSAodi #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/oZg4JlfeUW— Shilpi sharma (@Itsshilpisharma) October 9, 2022
Two for shubham gill too.— ajsnsbs (@tachycardios) October 6, 2022
Bjorn Fortuin's first over in T20Is is a maiden over! 🫰🏻So easy! #INDvSA— Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 (@GyaaniCricketer) October 9, 2022
For reminder : Fortuin plays for Paarl Royals in CSA T20 league— YBJ Stan account (@RRfantillidie) October 9, 2022
He did from dead ball situations(corners) it’s aimed at when he’s on the ball running at players and his decision making.— RichBCFC1875 (@RBcfc1875) October 9, 2022
Unbelievable why throw for the stumps and then say dead ball. Something about India and controversial run outs— Kaifgaming786 (@kaifgaming786) October 9, 2022
Chahar is praised for a good gesture, yet no dissapointment about the batters action. Batter breaks the law, bowler doesn't use the law. We don't accept umpires decision with use of DRS as well, "Spirit of cricket" has become redundant. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/YYCUMC8mMv— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 5, 2022
Babar and Rizwan watching 200+ strike rate of SKY#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/HKXeQ9BlsP— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan1) October 2, 2022
Cut..copy..paste!#indvssa #SachinTendulkar #subhmangill pic.twitter.com/QZTVWKg9s0— Debanshu Das (@bedanshudas) October 9, 2022
@ishankishan51 ❤🤌#ishankishan . #INDvsSA . pic.twitter.com/ynLNPMgWfY— 𝒮𝓊𝒷𝒽𝒶𝓈𝒽𝓇𝑒𝑒🕊 (@subhu__RO45) October 9, 2022
