IND vs SA | Twitter reacts to Quinton de Kock 'mocking' Mohammed Siraj by generously demanding dead ball

It was an error from the bowler, but Quinton de Kock came up with a funny response after the stumps were broken. The Proteas wicketkeeper appealed for a dead ball to the umpire with a smile, mocking Siraj as the Indian did in the first innings. On-field umpire Virender Sharma too laughed back at de Kock after watching him doing that as he was well aware of the fact that it was not a serious appeal at all.