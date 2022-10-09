IND vs SA | Twitter reacts to Siraj's 'embarrassing reaction' to umpire awarding four runs for hilarious overthrow boundary

Yesterday at 5:44 PM
Players picking arguments with umpires is not an unusual occurrence in cricket but more often than not the former have a point. Mohammed Siraj was involved in an incident today as when he tried to run out David Miller and conceded four runs on the overthrow, he was not too pleased with the decision.
Courtesy of a brilliant bowling at the back end of the first innings, India restricted South Africa to just 278/7 after it had looked like the Proteas would cross the 300-run mark. Mohammed Siraj was the most economical bowler for the team conceding just 38 runs in his spell and taking three wickets to top it off. Siraj was brilliant in death overs but it was his reaction to his own error that caught the attention.
With Keshav Maharaj facing Siraj in the 48th over, the bowler decided to go for a full delivery on the second ball. Maharaj missed the ball as wicketkeeper Sanju Samson collected it and calmly threw it back to Siraj. Miller, who had been outside his crease since the ball had been bowled, did not even attempt to make his crease when the Indian realized he had a chance to run out the batsman. However, the ball missed the stumps altogether and raced away to the boundary.
As the ball hit the rope, the umpire had no option but to award a boundary for overthrows. Siraj and Shikhar Dhawan were not too pleased with the decision and wanted the ball to be called dead alleging that the bowler had not attempted a run out but rather expressed his frustration. The umpire was having none of it though aas he indicated that the runs would stand and the game would continue.
The Netizens reacted on social media expressing their sentiments over the incident.
This is embarrassing
October 9, 2022
Crazy stuff
Siraj & Wade at two ends of the world doing their own crazy shit! #INDvsSA #ENGvAUS #Cricket— Monkey Baat by (@dr_heiSANEberg) October 9, 2022
run machine!
Siraj Chahe kitni bhi acchi bowling kare kaha se na kaha se runs deta hi hai . Run machine for reason 🛐.#mohammadsiraj #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/cMblKun6UW— DHONI 07 (@HARSHAL17371828) October 9, 2022
Spirit of cricket
The ball passed from Samson to Siraj, he saw Miller out of crease and tried running him out. Missed. Ball went to the boundary. Four given. OK. Had by chance it hit the stumps, the whole "spirit of cricket" and the "ball was dead already" brigade would have jumped over. #IndvsSA— Amit Chorera (@achorera) October 9, 2022
Maybe!
@icc Siraj just tried to throw stumps down at non striker and it went for 4 runs. Shouldn’t that be over throws and credited to Keshav Maharah instead of looking bad for Sanju Samson the keeper— Ranjeet Gauni (@ranjeetg) October 9, 2022
Absolute comedy
Siraj in Ranchi, Wade in Perth - comedy of errors everywhere!— Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) October 9, 2022
Btw Wade surely should have been out obstructing the field? #AUSvENG
Sad
Village cricket from Siraj— Mayuresh (@EkchilledBeer) October 9, 2022
Pure comedy
What a comdey of erros 🤩🤩— DaebakAnkita💃 (@DaebakankitaF) October 9, 2022
Siraj converting dead ball into a live ball by hitting stumps on non striker end after collecting from wkt keeper and resulted giving 4.. helping SA to score after 33 balls 😅😅#SanjuSamson #INDvsSA #INDvSA#IndvsSAodi #IndvsSa_ODI_2 #Siraj pic.twitter.com/dirZdTJobh
How
Siraj how did you miss that 😅😅😅😅 #INDvSA #BePartOfIt— Tumelo Tshepo Moeketsi (@Tucha_Moeketsi) October 9, 2022
LOL!
Mohammed Siraj never played kanche in his childhood. #INDvsSA— Technical Charts (@Technicalchart1) October 9, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.