    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts to Siraj's 'embarrassing reaction' to umpire awarding four runs for hilarious overthrow boundary

    Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets in the second ODI against South Africa

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 5:44 PM

    Players picking arguments with umpires is not an unusual occurrence in cricket but more often than not the former have a point. Mohammed Siraj was involved in an incident today as when he tried to run out David Miller and conceded four runs on the overthrow, he was not too pleased with the decision.

    Courtesy of a brilliant bowling at the back end of the first innings, India restricted South Africa to just 278/7 after it had looked like the Proteas would cross the 300-run mark. Mohammed Siraj was the most economical bowler for the team conceding just 38 runs in his spell and taking three wickets to top it off. Siraj was brilliant in death overs but it was his reaction to his own error that caught the attention. 

    With Keshav Maharaj facing Siraj in the 48th over, the bowler decided to go for a full delivery on the second ball. Maharaj missed the ball as wicketkeeper Sanju Samson collected it and calmly threw it back to Siraj. Miller, who had been outside his crease since the ball had been bowled, did not even attempt to make his crease when the Indian realized he had a chance to run out the batsman. However, the ball missed the stumps altogether and raced away to the boundary. 

    As the ball hit the rope, the umpire had no option but to award a boundary for overthrows. Siraj and Shikhar Dhawan were not too pleased with the decision and wanted the ball to be called dead alleging that the bowler had not attempted a run out but rather expressed his frustration. The umpire was having none of it though aas he indicated that the runs would stand and the game would continue. 

    The Netizens reacted on social media expressing their sentiments over the incident. 

    This is embarrassing

    Crazy stuff

    run machine!

    Spirit of cricket

    Maybe!

    Absolute comedy

    Sad

    Pure comedy

    How

    LOL!

