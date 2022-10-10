ICC Men’s POTM | Mohammad Rizwan named best player among men for September

Today at 2:25 PM
Riding on some impressive performances in T20Is, Mohammad Rizwan has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September. The Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, who is currently the No. 1 T20I batter in the world, pipped India's Axar Patel and Australia's Cameron Green to win the award.
Rizwan notched up seven fifties in the 10 games that he played last month. He started off with two 70+ scores against Hong Kong and India in the Asia Cup. He finished the tournament with yet another fifty and as the leading run-scorer but it was not enough for Pakistan to win the summit clash.
"I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award. I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence. I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia," Rizwan said in a statement after winning the award, released by ICC.
"I would like to dedicate this award to the people in Pakistan who are affected by the floods and climate change. Hopefully, this will bring smiles to their faces."
